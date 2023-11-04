Chit Chat Corner: The Best Kept Secret

Some of the best-kept secrets can be found in some of the most unusual places in our little part of the woods. Take the family-owned business of Workingman’s Outfitters, for example. At first glance, you immediately understand that they provide services to oil fields and industrial companies by supplying all types of hardwear, from boots to fire retardant suits.

The business is owned by Ellen and Roger Chandler. His employees include his daughter Hannah Daniels, who has worked at the store for the past 19 years. Now, don’t be surprised when you meet her son, 8-year-old Levi Daniels, who you’ll immediately learn is quite the business entrepreneur.

Levi is known to meet you in the streets to show you his art work, and if you’re lucky he’ll offer to sell you an artwork for a dollar or two. Or at least that’s how he saved enough money to buy a special dinosaur, which cost a little more than $50 according to his mother.

Levi’s infectious smile and vibrant personality will win you over, but, one look at his art work and you will recognize the talent of an emerging artist.

“He has a story for everything,” Hannah said. “He definitely has a child’s imagination. And every thing he makes has a very unique name.” His specialty is dinosaurs and stick figures.

“My stick figures are functional and tell a story,” said Levy, who claims he has been drawing since age 3. Sure enough, his stick figures walk through doors, up stairs, and wherever else one can imagine.

“I donated some of my photos to my teacher,” Levy said. “I need to donate more so she can use them in her classroom,” she said. His third grade teacher is Ms. Edmondson.

His artist table is set up in Workingman’s office, where he comes every day after school to put his creativity to work. On the wall a short distance away hang Associates of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts diplomas, which his grandmother Ellen Chandler had displayed.

Her husband Roger said, “A lot of people didn’t know that she was actually hired to teach art before she got her diploma.” “They hired him for a few months because their art teacher was having health issues, but the teacher had to step up and retire. So Ellen was asked to stop. Allen taught art for the longest time while helping his father in the original Red Wing store and eventually gave up teaching his art to devote his full time to helping.

Art, shoes, stick figures, and Levi, along with the rest of the family, can be seen most evenings after school.

