Chiral magnets bring exciting innovations, lead role in brain-like computing

In a breakthrough for brain-inspired computing, researchers in London have used chiral magnets as a computational medium. This pioneering method involves optimizing the physical properties of materials for various machine-learning tasks through external magnetic fields and temperature variations.

(Photo: Dr. Oscar Lee)

A form of brain-inspired computing that exploits the intrinsic physical properties of a material to dramatically reduce energy use is now one step closer to reality thanks to a new study led by researchers at UCL and Imperial College London. Is step.

Use of chiral magnets as a computational medium

Researchers at University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London have made a significant advance in brain-inspired computing by employing chiral (twisted) magnets as a computational medium.

Interesting Engineering explained that this innovative approach uses external magnetic fields and temperature variations to optimize the material’s physical properties for various machine-learning tasks. The study addresses a major limitation in physical storage computing, aiming to revolutionize it by mimicking the adaptability of the human brain.

Lead author Dr. Oscar Lee, of the London Center for Nanotechnology, emphasizes the potential for more energy-efficient computing. Traditional computing, with separate units for data storage and processing, consumes excessive energy and generates heat.

Physical reservoir computing, a neuromorphic, brain-inspired approach, eliminates the need for separate memory and processing units, increases energy efficiency and integrates seamlessly into existing circuitry.

This research marks a step toward computers that require significantly less energy and optimize their computational properties for optimal performance across a variety of tasks, similar to the human brain.

Conducted by researchers in Japan and Germany, the study used a vector network analyzer to measure the energy absorption of chiral magnets at various magnetic field strengths and temperatures ranging from -452 °F (-269 °C) to room temperature. to be done.

The interesting finding was that the individual magnetic phases of the chiral magnets were excellent at specific computing tasks, as reported by EurekAlert. The skyrmion phase, which is characterized by magnetic particles rotating in a vortex-like pattern, demonstrated strong memory capabilities suitable for prediction tasks.

On the other hand, the conical phase, which involves minimal memory but extraordinary non-linearity, proved to be highly effective for transformation tasks and classifications such as animal identification.

collaborative effort

The effort involved researchers from UCL, Imperial College London, the University of Tokyo and Technische Universität München, with support from institutions such as the Leverhulme Trust, EPSRC, Royal Academy of Engineering, Japan Science and Technology Agency, Katsu Research Incentive Award, Asahi Glass . Foundation, and the German Research Foundation (DFG).

Study co-author Dr. Jack Gartsenide, of Imperial College London, highlighted the recent identification of materials for unconventional computing by colleagues at UCL. These materials are distinguished for their unique ability to support a variety of magnetic textures.

As posted on Research Materials, researchers have developed a neuromorphic computing architecture that harnesses the complex properties of these materials to meet the demands of a variety of challenging tasks. The results were remarkable, showing how reengineering the physical steps can directly optimize the performance of neuromorphic computing.

This groundbreaking research hints at the possibility of a new era of energy-efficient and adaptive machines, taking inspiration from the intricacies of the human brain. The team’s upcoming challenge includes identifying commercially viable and scalable materials along with device architectures to advance their work.

