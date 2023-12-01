Chipotle is selling a car napkin holder for customers who collect its napkins

A big, burrito-based business is bowing out when it comes to sticky customers.

On November 29, Chipotle announced its latest merchandise drop as part of its Chipotle Goods line. This time, a pair of interesting items that might please the carnitas-lover in your life: a car napkin holder and a set of mystery tees.

Both are now available at the Chipotle Goods site while supplies last.

Chipotle‘S car napkin holder

Chipotle customers are known to use the chain’s free napkins liberally, storing extra napkins in their cars for later use. In fact, people on social media have been the same to brag related experience of take too much For future use.

So, with that in mind, Chipotle is helping fans clean out their glove boxes and center consoles with its new Chipotle Car Napkin Holder, which retails for $30. Made from vegan cactus leather, the attractive napkin-colored holder clips to your car’s sun visor, making it easy to grab on the go.

A free admission card is included with each holder purchased, meaning customers can redeem it the next time they need to restock their napkin supply. Chipotle Car Napkin Holders are limited to four per order.

Chipotleof mold tees

In addition to the series’ napkin holders, Chipotle has asked four artists to create a special series of mystery tees. Customers order a shirt and find out which design they purchased as soon as they open the package.

Chipotle partnered with four emerging artists to design a special series of mystery tees with Chipotle in mind. (Chipotle Mexican Grill)

The limited-edition capsule collection features Chipotle-inspired designs from the following artists:

Small Talk Studio: New York-based clothing brand known for its custom hand-crafted and embroidered clothing.

Sébastien Cury: A Los Angeles-based artist known for his bold, bright and whimsical graphics.

Julia Dufosse: An Austin-based graphic artist with a colorful, textured airbrush aesthetic.

Jasmine Sehra, a London-based illustrator and typographer with a playful, nostalgic visual identity.

The mystery tees are made from sustainable 100% organic cotton and cost $25 each. There is a limit of two per order.

Chipotle‘S holiday gift card

Last but certainly not least, Chipotle is also introducing new physical and virtual holiday-themed gift cards that can be purchased on Chipotle’s website for the gift that keeps on giving (guacamole). Designs feature Santa delivering his gifts in a Chipotle van, Christmas light-wrapped burritos and more.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com

