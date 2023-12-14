Chipotle invests in regenerative agriculture robots

Dive Brief:

Chipotle Mexican Grill said Wednesday it has invested in a maker of autonomous farming robots as the restaurant chain looks to advance regenerative agriculture practices in its supply chain.

The minority investment in Greenfield Robotics will help the startup grow its fleet of autonomous robots that roam fields, weeding, covering crops and adding nutrients.

Chipotle also revealed another minority investment in Nitricity, which uses solar power to produce nitrogen fertilizer. Both investments were made as part of the series’ $50 million Cultivate Next Venture Fund.

Dive Insights:

Chipotle has bet big on automation as a means to boost growth, and has begun filling its restaurants with robots. Now he wants to do the same on his farms.

Kansas-based Greenfield Robotics replaces the labor required to maintain crops without the use of fertilizers or pesticides. While practices such as planting cover crops and cutting weeds can reduce reliance on chemicals, it is often labor-intensive and costly.

Chipotle’s investment will help Greenfield develop new capabilities for its bots, including micro-spraying and soil testing. Chipotle said it is exploring how robots can be deployed throughout its supply chain.

“Greenfield Robotics’ work to create a technologically advanced alternative to herbicides plays a critical role in ensuring a more sustainable future for the agriculture industry,” Curt Garner, Chipotle’s chief customer and technology officer, said in the announcement.

Meanwhile, the restaurant chain’s partnership with Nitricity has already started. The startup is testing its sustainable fertilizer manufacturing process with lettuce growers in California’s Salinas Valley.

Nitricity builds solar-powered facilities on or near farms, using artificial light to break down nitrogen in the air. Its electrified manufacturing process produces 10 times less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional methods.

The startup will use Chipotle’s investment to further advance the company’s infrastructure and support the launch of its first commercial product within the next two years.

“Nitricity is committed to producing customized fertilizer for farmers, not factory production or freight distribution,” Nico Pinkowski, co-founder and CEO of Nitricity, said in a statement. “Partnering with Chipotle will undoubtedly accelerate our path toward disrupting the industry with climate-smart technology.”

Source: www.restaurantdive.com