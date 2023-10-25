Chipotle earnings preview: Investors eyeing sales growth, price hike

Chipotle (CMG) will report its third-quarter earnings results after the bell on Thursday.

Following the mid-September return of fan-favorite carne asada in 2019, investors are expecting single-digit sales growth with positive transaction growth.

The limited-time offering overshadowed “Garlic Guajillo’s weak performance” this time last year, Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan said in a note to clients.

Same-store sales are expected to rise 4.37% year-over-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. That’s down from last year’s third quarter, when same-store sales rose 7.6%.

Setian said, “We believe Q3 weakness is rooted in equities” and that it was “largely due to the normalization of seasonal trends.”

However, Chipotle is heavily favored on Wall Street, with 24 buys, 10 holds and no sells as of Wednesday. Year to date, Chipotle shares are up 32.61%, about 9% more than the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

It is considered a “top pick” based on the strength of its “fundamental story” with accelerating unit growth and margin expansion, according to a note to clients from Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman.

“There is a lack of value for a high-quality, US-based company with a clean balance sheet, strong fundamentals and better numbers,” he said.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles called it “very well liked” in a note to clients, expecting the company to share “preliminary guidance for 2024 growth.”

In 2023, it plans to open a total of 255 to 285 new restaurants, and add Chipotlane, its drive-thru feature, to 10-15 existing locations. In the long term, it plans to open 7,000 restaurants in North America. By the end of Q2, there were more than 3,200.

In July, Chipotle announced its first development agreement to open locations in the Middle East and accelerate its international efforts early next year.

income has collapsed

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting from Chipotle, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates:

gross sales: Expected to be $2.47 billion, up 11.3% from a year ago

Adjusted EPS: $10.51 expected, up 9.8% from a year ago

One stop sales: 4.37% expected

Digital Sales Growth: 8.79% expected

operating margin: 15.4% expected

Net sum of places: 67.14

This earnings report follows the burrito chain’s decision earlier this month to raise prices for the fourth time in two years.

Although the company hasn’t said when or by how much the prices will change, many on the street estimate it will increase by about 3%-3.5% in the middle of the fourth quarter when an updated menu is typically unveiled.

But expensive tacos haven’t dampened Chipotle’s growth prospects. The chain may see higher revenues in the next quarter as a result of the increase.

Silberman expects Chipotle to share more details about its same-store sales guidance, where mid-single digit growth is expected. Given the price increases, mid- to high-single-digit same-store sales growth “could be possible,” he said.

