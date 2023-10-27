Chipmaker Intel jumps on signs of recovery in PC market

A smartphone with the Intel logo displayed is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

Oct 27 (Reuters) – Intel (INTC.O) rose more than 9% on Friday and chip shares jumped after its upbeat forecast suggested the personal computer market was recovering from its quarter-long slump.

If the gains were sustained, the chip maker was set to increase its market value by more than $10 billion. Other chip companies such as AMD (AMD.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Arm rose 1% to 2%.

“(Intel) appears to be over the worst of it,” Bernstein analysts said, pointing to improvements in signed customers for its PC-focused business and its chip contract manufacturing business, among others. Apart from things.

Under CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel is trying to transform its business by investing heavily in infrastructure, which the company hopes will give it an edge in chipmaking and the potential to compete with Taiwan’s TSMC (2330.TW) for foundry customers. Will allow to compete together.

After securing three unnamed customers for the contract manufacturing unit, Gelsinger told Reuters on Thursday it expected to close a deal for a fourth customer before the end of the year.

Edward Jones analyst Logan Perk said, “The foundry business is slowly taking shape. The announcement of new customers is a clear positive that shows customers are interested in what Intel brings to the table.”

Intel on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and margin, as it reported a smaller-than-expected decline in its PC business segment for the July-September period.

At least 17 analysts raised their price targets on the stock, pushing the average view to $37, according to LSEG data. Intel is up 23% this year, but its gains pale in comparison to a 44.6% increase at AMD and a nearly three-fold increase at Nvidia.

Intel is trading at 22.2 times its forward 12-month earnings estimates, compared to Nvidia’s 26.06.

Bernstein analyst Stacey Rasgon said Intel’s “AI story still seems modest” and “datacenter performance suffers from significant headwinds”.

The company is under heavy pressure in the data center chip market from Nvidia, whose graphics processing units are used for training artificial intelligence models.

Intel’s data center business, which includes its AI chip division, saw sales decline 10%. But the company has seen a surge in interest for its “gaudy” AI chips.

“There’s a lot of interest in it,” Gelsinger said. “Now we’re disrupting supplies on Gowdy and racing to capture it.”

