Chip war foils Alibaba’s plan to dismantle cloud business

Alibaba has abandoned plans to shut down its cloud computing arm, sending its stock plunging, as US controls on chip exports to China create “uncertainties” for the division’s prospects.

The announcement came just hours after crucial talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden that sought to stabilize often-tense relations between the world’s top two economies.

In a statement Thursday, Alibaba (BABA) said the new U.S. sanctions could be “material and adverse,” impacting Cloud Intelligence Group’s ability to operate, impacting profitability and a material loss for shareholders. Separate listings may cast doubt on the value.

Alibaba shares fell nearly 10% in Hong Kong on Friday, knocking about $20 billion off the company’s market value.

“We will focus on developing a sustainable growth model for Cloud Intelligence Group in volatile conditions,” the company said. “These new restrictions may further impact our businesses by limiting our ability to advance our technological capabilities.”

Alibaba, which as recently as September reiterated that it planned to list its cloud unit as a separate company, has been forced to reconsider due to the escalating chip war between the United States and China .

The two countries have been in a year-long dispute over China’s access to the most advanced semiconductors, as well as the materials and equipment needed to make components used in products ranging from smart phones and medical devices to electric vehicles. .

Last month, the US government further tightened a sweeping set of export controls first introduced a year ago, effectively reducing the range of semiconductors that US companies are able to sell to China.

During talks with Biden on Wednesday, Xi described the sanctions as “technical prevention”, according to a senior US official. Biden responded by saying that the United States was not going to give China technology that the Chinese military could use against it.

China has imposed its own sanctions. In August, it limited exports of gallium and germanium, two elements needed to make semiconductors. And days after the latest US chip sanctions were announced, Beijing unveiled plans to restrict exports of graphite, a mineral needed to make batteries for electric vehicles.

In contrast, this week showed much more friendly relations between the two countries. Biden called Wednesday’s conversation between the leaders “some of the most constructive and productive discussions we’ve had,” adding that he and Xi had agreed to pick up the phone and talk during disagreements.

Xi also met with U.S. business leaders in San Francisco on Wednesday, telling an audience including Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk that China stood ready to be “a partner and a friend.” Is.

He said China and the United States should not engage in a zero-sum game in which one wins at the expense of the other. “We need to build more bridges and build more roads for people-to-people exchanges instead of erecting various barriers and causing catastrophic effects,” Xi said.

His comments come amid a decline in foreign investment in China, which is also grappling with a deepening property crisis and weak consumer spending.

Alibaba, founded 25 years ago by billionaire Jack Ma, is undergoing a historic transformation, with the original intention being to create six separate units, each overseen by its own chief executive and board.

The group said on Thursday it was also putting plans to list its supermarket chain Freshippo to “evaluate market conditions”. But it confirmed plans to IPO its logistics arm, Cainiao, in Hong Kong, without specifying a listing date.

Alibaba’s revenue in the June-to-September quarter rose 9% from a year earlier to 224.8 billion renminbi ($31 billion). Net profit was 26.7 billion renminbi ($3.7 billion), compared with an earlier net loss due to an increase in the value of the group’s equity investments.

