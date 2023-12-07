Chip market problems pose threat after AI euphoria

(Bloomberg) — This year’s AI stock mania has stoked cracks in the semiconductor market. Beyond the excitement from companies like Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, it’s a mixed picture for investors.

Recent earnings have pointed to a downturn in the industrial and networking chip markets, while some on Wall Street are bracing for the impact of a potential economic downturn on automobile chips. On the other hand, smartphone components and personal computers look set for a recovery, according to Samsung Electronics Co and Intel Corp.

“It’s important to avoid semi-painting with a broad sector brush,” said Brent Friedberg, portfolio manager at Brands Investment Partners. “The concern is that the industry may now enter a period of excess inventory digestion.”

Broadcom Inc., which has gained 62% this year, is scheduled to report earnings late Thursday. Its performance and outlook should provide a window into the various forces driving the industry’s prospects. While it makes networking gear and some custom chips, which have played a role in massive investments in AI infrastructure, the company has a broader set of products going into automotive, industrial equipment, data centers, and smartphones.

The fluctuations between boom and recession are nothing new for the industry. Chipmakers have consistently failed to match long-term planned introductions of new supply with short-term fluctuations in demand, often creating a vicious cycle. Just two years ago, pandemic shortages caused widespread panic throughout the economy, leaving chipmakers and their customers with a glut of inventory and orders dried up. Now some of them are in the same boat again.

“The automotive and industrial end-markets are in the midst of a cyclical recovery as customers digest inventory, which we expect to deplete within the next 4 months,” Angelo Zino, vice president and senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, wrote in a report. Will go.” Although smartphones and PCs appear to be plateauing, “it remains to be seen whether this momentum will be sustained through 2024.”

Many industry executives have argued that the breadth of demand for semiconductors in so many products provides some protection from recession. But the varying behavior of that more diverse range of markets has made the task of investing at the right time in the cycle much more difficult.

Texas Instruments Inc., a laggard in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, down 5.6% this year, has one of the widest ranges of customers and products in the chip business. It said key industrial markets weakened in the third quarter, falling nearly 5%. Revenue related to communications components fell more than 10%.

Read more: Texas Instruments signals recession continues

Elsewhere, demand for auto chips could rise sharply. According to New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragou, the third quarter was the fourteenth consecutive time that automotive semiconductor revenues have exceeded estimates. The amount of chips per car continues to rise but is “beginning to normalize,” he wrote in a report. Overall, automakers are no longer increasing their inventory stockpiles, he wrote, while car dealerships have record levels of vehicles on hand – indicating the potential for a recovery.

Still, some companies are going through the worst. Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of computer memory semiconductors, late last month raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter, citing an improved pricing environment now that demand for PCs and smartphones is easing.

Memory and a number of other chips will be needed to support the system being built around Nvidia processors, according to Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Global Investments. But that won’t make them immune to the next recession.

“Every time you say that about chips, they always surprise you and the cycle happens anyway,” Martin said. “So you have to be careful.”

Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable publicly listed company, is getting closer to overtaking Europe’s largest stock market: France. The combined market capitalization of primary listings in Paris – excluding ETFs and ADRs – is now about $3.1 trillion, while that of the iPhone maker is at $3 trillion, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Ltd., targeting a growing market dominated by Nvidia Corp., unveiled new so-called accelerator chips that it said would be able to run artificial intelligence software faster than rival products.

A senior Apple Inc. executive who oversaw touch-screen technology, health sensors and the company’s Face ID interface is leaving the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has begun discussions about selling shares to insiders at a price that could value it at $175 billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service has successfully completed nine months of US military tests in the Arctic, potentially clearing the way for Musk to deepen his relationship with the Pentagon in an area of ​​growing strategic competition.

C3.ai Inc. reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates and reported a fiscal year operating loss that was worse than expected. Shares fell about 9% in extended trading.

