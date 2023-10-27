Chip guru says US can’t stop SMIC, Huawei’s technological progress

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. won’t stop Chinese companies including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Huawei Technologies Co. from making progress in chip technology, according to a leading semiconductor industry figure.

Bern J., former vice president of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. SMIC and Huawei, which stunned Washington by unveiling made-in-China phone processors, can use existing older machines to make even more sophisticated silicon, Lin said. SMIC should be able to move forward to the next generation at 5 nanometers with ASML Holding NV’s machines already in operation, said Lin, who pioneered the lithography technology that is transforming chipmaking at TSMC. .

Huawei electrified the chip industry when it unveiled a 7nm processor made by SMIC in the Mate 60 Pro, leading to celebration in China and accusations in the US that a campaign to stifle the country’s technological advancement had failed . And Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. is now also producing some of the most advanced memory chips in the industry. In October, the Biden administration tightened existing sanctions to close loopholes through which the country can access advanced US gear, marking a new phase in the struggle to influence technologies critical to the economic and political balance of power. Is a symbol of.

But that can’t stop China’s technological advancement, said Lin, who is highly respected in the industry for being the first to propose immersion lithography, the technology on which ASML’s core products rely.

SMIC used ASML’s immersion lithography machines to make 7nm chips for Huawei. Beyond trying to reach the 5nm milestone, it’s likely China will experiment with new materials or advanced chip packaging to make more powerful semiconductors, Lin said. SMIC shares rose 5.8% in Hong Kong, their biggest gain in nearly two weeks.

“It is not possible for the US to completely prevent China from improving its chip technology,” Lin said in an interview this week at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu, where he serves as dean of the College of Semiconductor Research ” The comments were echoed by Arm Holdings Plc boss Rene Haas this month.

Lin said, “The US should really focus on maintaining its chip design leadership rather than trying to limit China’s progress, which is futile because China is the country’s entire strategy to boost its chip industry.” And it’s hurting the global economy.” ,

In fact, the US may have inadvertently provided SMIC with a golden opportunity, he argued.

In 2020, Washington sued Apple Inc. And Nvidia Corp. effectively banned TSMC, the world’s most advanced silicon supplier, from doing business with Huawei. That’s when SMIC stepped in to win large-scale orders, which helped it improve its manufacturing technology, Lin said. Representatives for SMIC and YMTC did not respond to requests for comment.

Now a debate has erupted in the US and beyond whether Washington and its allies should step up their Chinese containment campaign. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said Washington does not have evidence that China can make advanced chips “on a large scale.” But Alan Estevez, the undersecretary of commerce for industry and security, said it is “certainly” a concern for Washington that Asian nations could use 7nm technology – or better – in military applications.

Industry analysts including Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities have estimated that Huawei could manufacture 70 million smartphones using its own Kirin chips in 2024 — compared with about 220 million iPhones shipped annually by Apple Inc. I am not unimportant.

In another area of ​​concern for Washington, China is also making advances on memory chips — a more commoditized type of silicon than processors, but still important in everything from smartphones and AI training servers to military drones.

Canadian research firm TechInsights Inc. discovered an advanced chip made by Yangtze Memory in a solid state drive launched around July – months after US sanctions announced last year forced foreign device suppliers to cut ties with the Chinese semiconductor company. TechInsights, which tracked down SMIC and Huawei’s 7nm chip through a joint investigation with Bloomberg News, found the 232-layer quad-level cell 3D NAND to be dead during a routine device teardown, calling it among the most advanced yet seen. Said one of the.

“YMTC has been quietly developing advanced technology despite being hampered by issues following the sanctions,” TechInsights said in a blog post on Tuesday. “There is growing evidence that China’s move to overcome trade restrictions and build its own domestic semiconductor supply chain is more successful than expected.”

–With assistance from Gao Yuan, Ian King and Jane Lanhi Lee.

