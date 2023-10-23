Chinese tech investment fund partner says US chip export ban is ‘big news’

A partner of a Chinese semiconductor investment fund has welcomed the US government’s ban on some advanced chip types being exported to China, calling the move “big news” that could stimulate the domestic ecosystem.

Chloe Wang, a partner and vice president of Guangzhou-headquartered Yang Cheng Fund, said: “We got very good news this morning, and I’m not surprised about the U.S. [which] The ban on exports of the H100 and 800 to China will remain in place,” Wang said at CNBC’s East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China on Wednesday.

The US Commerce Department is set to block the sale of some advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, it announced on Tuesday over concerns that they could be used for military development purposes. Officials said it would restrict exports of chipmaker Nvidia’s A800 and H800 chips.

Nvidia’s H100 chip, used by AI firms in the US, was previously banned for sale under US government sanctions.

Wang said the fund invests in semiconductor companies, including those in the AI ​​training and autonomous vehicle sectors. Wang said an AI chip company in which Yang Cheng has invested will launch its initial public offering this year, while a Shanghai-based AI chip company is valued at more than $3 billion, though he did not name the companies.

“We believe that these kinds of upstream chipmakers – they will step up, or they will play a leading role in China, and they will create their own ecosystem,” Wang said. “And maybe we can’t rely too much on the Cuda system,” he said, referring to Nvidia’s AI software.

“I still feel very confident about the market for Chinese entrepreneurs as well as the consumer base,” she said.

A worker holds a circuit board.

OnGarden | moment | getty images

Wang said there are about 1,500 companies in China involved in integrated circuit (IC) design and there is a “shortage” of companies in the AI ​​chip training field, with about 20 start-ups in the field.

China wants to increase its computing power by 50% by 2025, according to a plan by several Chinese ministries announced in October. Doing so is seen as an important way to develop AI, which requires advanced semiconductors to process large amounts of data.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a call with reporters on Tuesday that the US government’s sanctions were imposed to prevent China’s access to advanced semiconductors, “because they can be used for military use and modernization.” Their intention is not to harm Chinese economic development, US officials said.

In recent months the focus has again turned to Chinese tech giant Huawei. Its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, has a chip that appears to support 5G, despite US sanctions that have sought to isolate the company from the technology.

The chip, made by China’s SMIC, has caused concern in Washington and raised questions about how it was possible. It is also being investigated whether the process being used to make these new chips is efficient enough on a large scale to sustain Huawei’s comeback.

CNBC’s Kif Lacewing and Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com