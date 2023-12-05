Chinese tech giant Alibaba shows off AI that can ‘animate anyone’
Short-form videos from a single photo? We’ll soon be able to do the same for all our influencers!
Based on the latest cutting-edge research from Alibaba Group, it’s almost here. Why is this technology important? How can influencers make best use of this technology?
thread below 👇 pic.twitter.com/C4QCJCeEXP
– MyCompanions (@MyCompanionsAI) 3 December 2023
I tested ControlNet (MagicAnimate) for video and here’s my opinion: It works great but it has some flaws.
– Motion video detection leaks into the resulting video (and distorts body shapes)
– Bad hands and face (surprisingly!)
But a great first step towards sustainability… pic.twitter.com/J9XELE5NGT
– Alex Carlier (@alexcarliera) 4 December 2023
Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.
Source: decrypt.co