Chinese tech giant Alibaba shows off AI that can 'animate anyone'

We’ve come a long way from Adobe Flash and animated jibjab e-cards.

Two decades later, people with a computer and a little free time could create high-quality animations (both of real people and illustrations) with just a few clicks and zero knowledge of digital editing.

At least, that’s the pitch for “Animate Anyone,” an AI model introduced by the AI ​​research team at Alibaba, a Chinese multinational technology company that specializes in e-commerce and retail technology. And videos of its technology in action – claiming to be able to animate any photo with remarkable stability and control – have captured the imagination of millions.

Alibaba says Animate can turn any photo into a video “by controlling desired pose sequences and achieving temporal continuity,” AI avatar startup MyCompanions reported on Twitter. “Less mess and no extra fingers – great!”

The team says this technology opens the door to new uses among influencers: creating a market for AI-generated clothing and mass-produced but personalized videos.

Short-form videos from a single photo? We’ll soon be able to do the same for all our influencers! Based on the latest cutting-edge research from Alibaba Group, it’s almost here. Why is this technology important? How can influencers make best use of this technology? thread below 👇 pic.twitter.com/C4QCJCeEXP – MyCompanions (@MyCompanionsAI) 3 December 2023

The model’s GitHub page was flooded with requests for access to the source code. In response, the team has assured the public that it will make the demo and code available at an as-yet-undisclosed date.

“Thank you all for your incredible support and interest in our project,” the team said on the project’s latest GitHub update. “We want to assure you that we are actively working on preparing demos and code for public release.”

This statement received more than 240 likes in less than a day.

If the video display is accurate, Animate Anywhere can be used to create clear, temporally stable video results while maintaining the appearance of the reference character. This appears to be the result of the integration of diffusion models into a new framework called ReferenceNet, which can merge detailed features through spatial attention.

To accomplish this, it takes a reference image, moves parts to follow the desired pose, and then fills in the gaps that need to be filled to give the illusion of continuous movement for each frame of the generated video. it occurs. The so-called OpenPose sequence results in almost lossless animation.

Animate AnyDine also compares favorably with other popular animation tools such as AnimateDiff, WarpFusion, DeForum, and EBSynth. These existing tools often fall short of producing coherent frames, making it easy to identify videos as AI-generated. In contrast, Animate Anyone produces a more refined output, where frames are consistent and the animation is almost indistinguishable from reality.

The Animate Anyone team did not respond to a request for comment. decrypt,

However, amid the craze, a similar model called MagicAnimate has also emerged as a solid competitor. Recently made available for local testing, MagicAnimate takes a slightly different approach to the animation process. Although it is not as popular, its release provides an option for those who are willing to fully explore the field of AI-powered animation.

Unlike Animate Anyone – which also uses a diffusion model but with a focus frame-compatible And increasing the discriminant of controllable animation-MagicAnimate from images temporal stability and identity protection. Its unique presence encoder and video fusion technology reportedly lead to smoother transitions in longer video animations and better detail preservation in frames.

Although MagicAnimate excels in temporal consistency and per-frame quality, it does not seem to be as accurate as its competitor.

Former Meta AI researcher Alex Carliera had the opportunity to test MaticAnimate, and while he termed it “a great first step towards consistent video generation from a single image”, he noted that the generations were not 100% accurate against a reference image, distorting There were bodies in some frames.

I tested ControlNet (MagicAnimate) for video and here’s my opinion: It works great but it has some flaws. – Motion video detection leaks into the resulting video (and distorts body shapes)

– Bad hands and face (surprisingly!) But a great first step towards sustainability… pic.twitter.com/J9XELE5NGT – Alex Carlier (@alexcarliera) 4 December 2023

So if you can’t dance and feel deprived of the latest TikTok choreography, perhaps Animate Anyone and MagicAnimate could be your ticket to viral success.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

