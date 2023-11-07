Stay updated with free updates

The founder of Tencent-backed game-streaming site DouYu has been taken into custody by Chinese authorities, becoming the latest tech entrepreneur to run into trouble in the country.

Chen Shaojie, 39, chief executive of the Nasdaq-listed group, was taken several weeks ago, two people familiar with the matter said. One of the people said authorities were investigating pornography and gambling on DouYu’s platform, both of which are illegal in China.

“We have been unable to contact him since October,” said one of the people close to Chen. “He was taken in by the Public Security Department for investigation related to the pornographic and gambling materials on the site.”

Chen’s disappearance comes after China’s powerful internet watchdog in May sent a team of officials to DouYu’s offices for a month for “thorough rectification and supervision” of “obscene and pornographic content” discovered on the platform.

Chen could not be reached for comment. DouYu declined to comment on Chen’s whereabouts and said its “business operations will remain normal”. State-owned Cover News, which first reported Chen’s disappearance, said Douyu had confirmed to the media outlet that he had “lost contact” with Chen.

The trouble of another prominent Chinese executive is a blow to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to reassure entrepreneurs and stabilize an economy facing a crisis of confidence in the private sector.

The party unveiled a 31-point plan in July promising to improve the business environment, drawing praise from the country’s leading luminaries including Tencent founder Pony Ma as well as policy pledges.

But the party has still not succeeded in changing sentiment along with business confidence and low spending, particularly in the country’s tech sector, which was the subject of a two-year crackdown.

Previous targets of Chinese authorities’ ire, such as Alibaba’s Jack Ma and China Renaissance’s Bao Fan, have not been fully rehabilitated. Ma mostly stays out of the public eye and spends some of his time in Japan, while Bao has not been seen since February.

Since founding DouYu in 2014, Chen had built the company into one of China’s leading game-streaming and eSports brands, and has been watched almost every month to watch everything from streams of League of Legends battles to live cooking shows. Attracted 50 million users to the platform.

The group raised $775 million from US investors in 2019 when it went public at a valuation of about $4 billion. But Beijing’s crackdown on the technology and heightened scrutiny of live-streaming has hurt its business and spooked investors. DouYu’s market cap has fallen to less than $300 million, far less than the roughly $900 million worth of cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet.

Tencent owns a 38 percent stake in DouYu and at one time was planning to merge the company with rival streaming platform Huya. The companies abandoned the merger in 2021 after failing to get sign-off from Chinese antitrust authorities.

