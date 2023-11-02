Chinese takeaway gives the most hilarious reactions to rude customer reviews

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated.

Most people in the service industry, from small business owners to waiters, bartenders and baristas, have been told that the customer is always right. A Chinese takeaway restaurant is proving that statement wrong. In a sharp, dry response to rude reviews, a restaurant based in the United Kingdom is taking back its power. When a dissatisfied customer leaves a negative review on a rating website, the shop owner leaves a reply explaining what actually happened, taking back control of the narrative in the process. Alice Cheung, owner of Chinese eatery Oriental Express in Pudsey, Leeds, is making sure one bad review doesn’t ruin her business, Bored Panda reports.

,[Negative] “While reviews tend to put business owners down and discourage them, I want to be realistic,” she said in an interview with the media outlet. “I think reviews should be honest and not corporate reactions.” To be “realistic”, Cheung said, some of his comments included possible reasons for the poor rating: “Let me guess, too much food, too tasty, delivered too quickly.” While customers who left bad reviews didn’t necessarily appreciate their responses, the Internet certainly loved them. His replies gained popularity after a Twitter user posted one of his threads on the social media platform.

This Chinese takeaway in Leeds doesn’t mess around when it comes to responding to reviews.

“We’re good but perusing stupid things is not one of our skills.”

Wonderful. pic.twitter.com/PaY9YW0M7X – Daniel Sheridan (@DSheridanYEP) 29 March 2021

Some of their most liked reactions include those from entitled customers who had placed the wrong order. For example, he wrote in reply to someone who claimed that the chicken dish consisted of “small pieces of battered dried chicken mixed with cooked prawns… Nice work [she wasn’t] Allergic to shrimp,” “Hi Laura, would you please open your eyes and read the description, you ordered the ‘Special Sweet and Sour’ which includes King Shrimp. If you get what you ordered then what is our fault? The food was fresh and perfectly cooked. We’re good but reading minds is not one of our skills.”

These are amazing 🤣🤣 This is a Chinese takeaway in Pudsey. Note: The customer is always right, except when he is not right! Customers are stupid, and bad reviews hurt businesses. pic.twitter.com/ZlCcUBIXvx – Gilly (@lufcgilly) 29 March 2021

According to Cheung, the website where its domain is listed removes any malicious responses. So, he confirmed, “So it looks like they’re okay with our reactions.” “Obviously the best practice would be to say ‘the customer is always right’ and I believe that’s true when the restaurant or store is at fault,” he said. “But if you’re leaving bad reviews as blackmail for a free meal or to try to get a refund, that’s absolutely ridiculous!” Ratings matter a lot to small takeaway owners, and some only offer compiled food to ensure that their reputation on rating aggregator websites does not suffer because of a few “bad apple” customers.

A representative of the restaurant explained that they are able to differentiate between genuine reviews and those looking for a free meal as a result of their years of experience in this field. He shared, “There are times when things like delivery times can be longer than expected, especially due to lockdowns and increased delivery orders. These are generally realistic, but you can expect food to be an hour away during busy periods.” You can expect it to take longer than that. If you want, hurry up, come and get it, it’s that easy.” Ultimately, the staff at Oriental Express just want customers to remember that they’re people, too. “If you have a real reaction, do you need to curse?” the representative asked. “There [are] People who read horrible reviews and when you swear there is a human being behind the phone call, not just a name, so there should be no reason to curse over a £10 meal. If you have something to say… just be polite!”

Source: scoop.upworthy.com