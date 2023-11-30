‘Chinese-style modernisation’: Focus on tech innovation during Xi Jinping’s Shanghai visit

,[The region] We should focus on the areas of science and technology, industry, finance and key infrastructure that relate to national and regional security, and strengthen risk prevention and capacity building, so as to strengthen our foundation for secure development. Can go,” Xi said.

As the Yangtze Delta, one of China’s most prosperous regions and a “showcase” for the advantages of its socialist system, also accelerate integration in areas including infrastructure, industrial development, economic opening up, environmental protection and supply chain expansion So that, he said, “it can become a driver of growth for the entire country.”

“It is necessary to continuously expand the orderly opening up of the financial sector, enhance the facilitation of cross-border investment and financing, strengthen the prevention and control of risks in the entire process, and better safeguard the country’s financial security.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Shanghai in first post-Covid visit

Xi earlier on Tuesday and Wednesday visited the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Exhibition and an affordable housing project, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi has repeatedly stressed technological self-reliance to enhance China’s soft power and “prevent being strangled by foreign countries”, a reference to US-led curbs on Beijing’s high-tech ambitions.

During his meeting with US President Joe Biden on November 15, Xi pointed out that the measures taken by the US against China – including export controls, investment reviews and unilateral sanctions – seriously harmed China’s legitimate interests. Is.

“China’s development is driven by innovation, suppressing China’s science and technology is suppressing China’s high-quality development, denying the Chinese people the right to development,” he said.

The Yangtze River Economic Belt has also been one of Xi’s signature projects. In a speech in October, he instructed officials to develop China’s largest economic zone by emphasizing not only high-quality and green development, but also security.

This belt covers, in addition to Shanghai and its three neighboring provinces, seven more provinces in the upper reaches of the river.

According to official figures, the Great Belt is China’s largest economic region with the highest economic density, which states that it covers about 21 percent of the country’s total land area and more than 40 percent of the population, while more than 45 percent Is responsible for. of China’s gross domestic product. It also includes nine of China’s 21 pilot free trade zones.

CCTV said on Thursday that the three places Xi visited in Shanghai reflected his emphasis on the city’s competitiveness, innovation and ability to provide public support.

Xi inspected an exhibition on Shanghai’s science-technology innovations. Photo: Xinhua

The futures exchange, established in 1999, lists 23 futures products and nine options products, covering metals, energy, chemicals, shipping and other sectors. According to CCTV, it is one of the three largest non-ferrous metals pricing centers in the world.

During a visit in 2019, Xi called for the city to strengthen its role in global resource allocation.

At the sci-tech exhibition, they focused on research and innovation, especially key and core technologies, Xinhua reported.

“He said he hopes basic research can lead to industrial application and vice versa,” Luo Dajin, director of the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, told Xinhua.

Gu Jie, founder and CEO of Fourier Intelligence, said Xi was interested in the firm’s humanoid robots and asked if one could talk to the robot and ask it to complete certain tasks.

The affordable housing project Xi visited was in the Maqiao AI Hub in Minhang district, which is home to hundreds of innovative companies.

The project seeks to house employees from the area’s industrial estates, including engineers, city maintenance staff and food delivery drivers.

Xi has repeatedly said, “Cities are built by the people and for the people”.

In 2019, he said in Shanghai that city planning and remodeling should focus on the needs of the public first.

Thursday’s working conference on the development of the Yangtze River Delta reflected the president’s resolve to strengthen the mainland’s most prosperous region.

According to local government and financial industry officials with knowledge of the matter, the meeting will result in the introduction of a series of market liberalization measures to boost regional development.

The conference came just after the Politburo meeting on Monday, when China’s ruling Communist Party’s 24-member decision-making body announced its decision to strengthen the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

At the opening of the China International Import Expo in November 2018, the President declared that the integration of the Yangtze River Delta, an area approximately the size of Germany and home to 240 million people, was a national strategy.

Under the strategy, Shanghai and its three neighboring provinces will have to better connect with each other to create synergy.

The goal is to adjust industrial mixes, build highways, ports, railways and bridges, and allocate land resources for high-quality development.

