Chinese state-owned banks are boosting the yuan while the central bank signals currency weakness

Chinese state-owned banks are buying yuan and selling dollars, Reuters reports.

This has happened when China’s central bank has reduced the dollar-yuan daily determination rate to a three-and-a-half month low.

But the recent rally has seen the yuan rise 2% in the past week, its highest level in nearly four months.

Big banks in China are buying yuan and selling dollars in an effort to support the Chinese currency.

This week, major state-owned banks are helping boost the yuan by swapping them for dollars in the onshore market and selling those dollars in the spot currency market, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The move comes after the People’s Bank of China cut the dollar-yuan daily fixing rate to a three-and-a-half-month low of 7.1406 per dollar as of Tuesday.

But given the yuan’s recent rally, banks becoming active in the currency market this week was a surprise to sources who spoke to Reuters.

The yuan has risen 2% in the past week to its highest level in nearly four months at about 7.13 against the dollar. Selling of US dollars by major state banks pushed the onshore spot yuan briefly to 7.1296 per dollar.

The yuan’s gains also come as the dollar has been weakening over the past week, riding on growing confidence that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Still, the Chinese currency is down more than 3% against the dollar this year.

Chinese banks have frequently sold dollars in the currency market this year to slow the yuan’s decline. While a strong US dollar has been part of the problem, the Chinese economy is also plagued by problems including a sagging real estate sector, shrinking trade and long-term pandemic-related disruptions.

The economic malaise prompted the PBOC to launch a stimulus package involving the issuance of additional sovereign bonds to ease the debt burden of the country’s local governments.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com