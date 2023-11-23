Chinese shadow bank says it has 'huge' debts and can't pay its bills. cnn business

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter that breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

A major Chinese wealth management company has told investors it can’t pay all its bills, rekindling fears that the country’s long-running real estate meltdown could lead to a $3 trillion shadow banking crisis. Can spread in the area.

According to a report by Chinese state-owned news outlet lanjinger.com, citing a letter from the shadow bank, Zhongzi Enterprise Group (ZEG) wrote to investors on Wednesday that it was “seriously insolvent”, which it said Was also published.

Reuters published a similar report and said it had seen the letter. CNN is unable to verify the letter or its contents, and ZEG did not respond to a request for comment.

The Beijing-based company, which has a significant stake in China’s troubled property sector, said in the letter that the scale of its debt was “huge”. It pegged its total liabilities at 460 billion yuan ($65 billion) against assets of 200 billion yuan.

“Since the group’s assets are concentrated in debt and equity investments and are long-term, collections are difficult, the expected recoverable amount is low, liquidity is exhausted, and asset impairments are severe,” ZEG said.

The conglomerate is one of China’s largest private conglomerates, with operations in financial services, mining and electric vehicles. Concerns about its finances first began in August when a trust partly owned by it said it There were defaults in payments to corporate investors.

Zhongrong International Trust, which managed $87 billion of funds for corporate clients and wealthy individuals by the end of 2022, is one of thousands of wealth management firms in China that offer relatively high levels of returns to investors.

Analysts have estimated the trust industry, or “shadow banking” sector, to be worth $2.9 trillion, making it larger than the French economy. Shadow banks typically provide financing through off-balance-sheet activities or through non-bank financial institutions, such as trust firms.

The “shadow banking” sector, a mysterious and vast part of China’s financial landscape, has come into the spotlight as concerns grow over the future of the world’s second-largest economy, which is grappling with a long-running real estate crisis. .

Experts have said that investors in these wealth management products in China are mostly middle and upper-middle class people, and any defaults or even concerns caused by delayed payments could undermine consumer confidence.

ZEG apologized for its financial troubles in a letter to investors on Wednesday and said that since the death of its founder in 2021 and the subsequent resignation of senior executives, it has struggled with “ineffective” internal management.

