Chinese scientists pioneer era-reversing hydrogen therapy, target Alzheimer's with nanotech implants

By developing an innovative hydrogen therapy, Chinese scientists have taken an important step toward negating age-related changes and combating diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

This innovative approach uses nanotechnology-based implants to deliver hydrogen, potentially providing a cure for age-related conditions.

A team of researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University has identified a promising path in the fight against aging. Their findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, highlight hydrogen’s transformative potential in reversing age-related cellular changes.

(Photo: Photo by Jonny Cohen on Unsplash)

Chinese scientists have made a breakthrough in anti-aging with nanotechnology-powered hydrogen therapy.

Slowing down aging with hydrogen therapy

While the ability of hydrogen to slow the aging process has long been acknowledged, the challenge lies in delivering it effectively for therapeutic purposes.

The South China Morning Post tells us that the breakthrough comes in the form of a nanotechnology-powered scaffold implant that delivers hydrogen an astonishing 40,000 times more efficiently than traditional methods like hydrogen-rich water or inhaled hydrogen gas. Does.

This scaffold implant, designed to continuously release hydrogen over a period of one week, has shown remarkable results in preclinical trials. Tests on aged mice, equivalent to human seniors, demonstrated improved bone repair after long-term hydrogen treatment.

This effect was attributed to hydrogen’s ability to remodel the cellular micro-environment, prevent inflammation, and rejuvenate cell function.

Also read: FDA grants historic approval for gene-editing treatment in sickle cell disease

a closer look

While searching for the root causes of age-related conditions, scientists have identified cellular aging As a deciding factor. As our cells age, they lose their natural repair abilities, become prone to inflammation and have reduced regenerative abilities.

Hydrogen therapy was shown to have a profound effect on these aging processes, causing cells to exhibit more youthful behavior, thereby facilitating better tissue repair.

Dr. He Qianjun, lead author of the study, highlighted the broader implications of their findings. He emphasized that while the scaffold was initially developed to repair bone defects in the elderly, its potential extends far beyond with hopes of addressing conditions such as Alzheimer’s.

“We believe that continuous hydrogen supply will be a universal anti-aging technology that can treat a variety of aging-related diseases, including preventing and treating diseases like Alzheimer’s,” Dr. He said, underscoring the universal impact of the therapy. Hui explained.

The BioSafe implantable scaffold consisting of calcium disilicide nanoparticles and hydrogen was rigorously tested to ensure efficacy and safety. The ability of the scaffold to release hydrogen for an unprecedented period of seven to nine days represents a major leap forward in therapeutic delivery systems.

What will happen next?

Looking ahead, the researchers are focusing on refining the capabilities of the scaffold, aiming for an even more extended hydrogen release period to maximize its regenerative potential.

Additionally, advances in materials science for hydrogen delivery remain an important area for further exploration to harness the full scope of this transformative therapy.

This breakthrough represents a remarkable advance in anti-aging research and promises to reshape the landscape of treatment strategies for age-related diseases.

Stay posted here on Tech Times.

Related Articles: MIT unveils self-heating microfluidic device for rapid, affordable disease detection

(Photo: Tech Times writer John Lopez)

ⓒ 2023 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

tag:

Source: www.techtimes.com