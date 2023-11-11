Chinese scientists bring record-breaking Stirling generator to life

Although NASA’s LEW-TOPS-80 patent aligns with this goal, proposing a thermoacoustic engine paired with an alternator to generate electricity in space, it has not yet unveiled any prototypes or specific performance metrics Is. The prototype of the thermoacoustic Stirling generator has shown promising results. Photo: Handout

The Chinese generator was built by the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry (TIPC) at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and is approximately 2 meters (6½ ft) in length with a dumbbell-like shape.

According to TIPC Professor Hu Jianying, it operates with impressive efficiency.

“The current thermoelectric conversion efficiency is about 28 percent; With thermal fluids hotter than 600 degrees, efficiency can reach 34 percent,” he said.

Such efficiency could rival that of steam turbines.

TIPC Professor Luo Erkang highlighted the generator’s reliability, simple design, few moving parts and compatibility with various heat sources.

“It operates quietly and efficiently, and can use a variety of heat, including solar energy, waste heat and biomass,” Lu was quoted as saying in a CAS statement.

The innovative system consists of a thermoacoustic Stirling engine and a linear motor encased in a rigid casing. The engine converts heat into sound waves which resonate and create a stable sound field. These waves then drive a piston, which in turn generates electricity.

“High-pressure helium at 15 megapascals serves as the working medium, and the absence of mechanical parts requiring lubrication means the generator’s lifespan can exceed a decade,” Hu said.

While Stirling engine technology – first developed by Scottish engineer Robert Stirling in 1816 – faces manufacturing challenges due to material requirements involving high-pressure gas, its low noise and high reliability remain attractive for specialized contexts.

Sweden’s use of it in submarines and China’s own progress with Stirling engines for naval applications underscore the value of the technology. Modern air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarines, including the Chinese Navy’s Type 039A/B, use Stirling engines as power supplies.

The thermoacoustic generator developed by CAS not only breaks new ground for traditional Stirling engine design but also integrates a motor that directly converts sound into electrical energy.

Hu said the motor’s design protects against harmful vibrations and maintains an airtight seal within the mechanism.

“The linear motor consisting of a piston driven by sound waves, permanent magnets and coils contributes to high conversion efficiency. Its symmetrical design also eliminates some harmful vibrations,” he said.

“The linear motor occupies a very small space, equivalent to the thickness of a human hair, between the piston and the cylinder. This prevents parts from touching while maintaining an internal airtight environment.

Despite the lack of an academic paper associated with the CAS announcement, this success underscores the potential of thermoacoustic Stirling generators to revolutionize power generation in a variety of sectors.

“This is a promising new generation technology for solar thermal, biomass power generation and distributed energy systems,” Hu said.

