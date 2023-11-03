Chinese-owned British Steel seeks £600m of taxpayer cash for net zero shift

The blast furnace is expected to close by the end of 2025 – Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Chinese-owned British Steel is vying for £600m of taxpayers’ cash as part of a £1.3bn turnaround plan to make greener steel.

The company, which employs 4,500 people in the UK, has asked ministers to double the £300 million originally offered by the government as part of a scheme under which the company would build two electric power plants in Scunthorpe and Teesside. Will construct arc furnace.

The move is expected to create approximately 500 jobs equally between the two sites.

However, because green steel production requires far fewer workers, 1,500 jobs associated with the existing blast furnace at Scunthorpe are expected to be lost, angering unions.

To appease union anger, the company, which is currently losing around £30m a month, has also committed to keeping the blast furnaces open while construction of the low-carbon furnaces continues.

British Steel’s aging workforce means the company is also hoping to achieve some headcount reductions through people retiring over the next few years.

British Steel was purchased by China’s Jinghe Group in March 2020. It is headquartered in Scunthorpe and the company already operates rolling mills in Teesside and Skinningrove in North Yorkshire.

The construction of an electric arc furnace in Teesside will bring steelmaking back to Europe’s largest brownfield site, almost a century after Thailand’s SSI ceased production there. It would also be a boost for Mayor Ben Houchen, who faces election next year and has promised to bring steel manufacturing back to the area.

British Steel executives are keeping a close eye on the £500m UK aid package being offered to rival Tata Steel.

The government linked the subsidy to green production methods and said it was prepared to subsidize the company for more than 50 percent of the total investment.

Electric arc furnaces are cheaper to run and emit up to 85 percent less carbon dioxide than blast furnaces.

A formal announcement of the plan is expected next week, with unions expected to be informed by Monday morning.

A spokesperson for British Steel said: “Although decarbonisation is a major challenge for our business, we are committed to transforming British Steel into a green and sustainable company that provides long-term, efficient and well-paid jobs for thousands of employees and many others. Will provide promising careers.” In our supply chains.

“As part of our journey to net zero, it makes sense to evaluate different operating scenarios to help us achieve our ambitious targets and we are continuing to assess our options.”

It comes as a draft report prepared by the industry warned that Britain would have to stop exporting “significant” scrap steel abroad if it were to switch to making the metal from electric-burning furnaces.

The need to hold more of the UK’s recycled steel comes as global demand is forecast to increase as more countries switch to electric furnaces, with plants at Port Talbot and Scunthorpe likely to adopt the technology.

The UK Steel report said that to continue manufacturing the high-grade steel needed to produce cars and food packaging, the industry will need major investment to prevent copper and other metals from contaminating the steel.

“The future of the steel sector in the UK depends on its ability to decarbonise and steel scrap is central to this ambition,” the draft report says. “We have a moral and legal obligation to take care of our own waste, rather than exporting the problem and associated carbon footprint overseas.”

The report is due to be published in the coming weeks following a consultation period with members.

The UK produces around 11 million tonnes of scrap steel per year from sources such as demolished buildings and scrap cars.

This is more than enough to sustain the UK’s steel production of around 7 million tonnes, but the vast majority of scrap is exported to countries including Turkey.

“The quality of scrap and scrap separation is critical to the steelmaking process,” it says.

It came as official figures revealed that no British steel was bought to build the Royal Navy’s new Type 31 frigates last year, despite parts being available in Britain.

Of the £43.5m of steel secured to build the ships by April 2022, around £6.5m of steel could have been made in the UK, but according to the Department for Business and Trade, it was all bought from overseas mills.

While the plate steel that the ships required was not made in Britain, shipbuilders could purchase Babcock UK-made products such as bulb bar, a strip of thick edged steel used to strengthen decks. goes.

A spokesperson for Babcock said: “Wherever exclusivity is available, we do our best to maximize UK content. Our suppliers will source material from both the UK and Europe, as most of the steel required for the Type 31 is not produced in the UK.

Babcock confirmed in July that it was on track to deliver the first of 31 ships of the five types next year despite a dispute with the Defense Ministry over the project’s budget.

A government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to the UK steel sector is clear, and we will continue to work closely with the industry, including British Steel, to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the sector and its workers.

“Ultimately, it is British Steel’s job to manage commercial decisions for the future of the company, and we cannot comment on ongoing commercial negotiations.”

