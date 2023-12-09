Chinese methane-powered rocket launches satellites into orbit

The success of Landspace Technology’s Zhuke-2 Y-3 could boost investor confidence in methane as a potential rocket fuel.

A methane-powered rocket developed by a private Chinese company has launched three satellites into orbit, marking a milestone in its mission to test whether the vehicle is ready for commercial liftoff.

This success could increase investor confidence in methane as a potential rocket fuel, which is thought to be able to reduce costs and support reusable rockets in a cleaner and more efficient way.

Beijing-based Landspace Technology’s Zhuke-2 Y-3 carrier rocket launched at 7:39 a.m. Saturday (11:39 GMT Friday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s Inner Mongolia region, the first successful methane- Became a powered rocket. Lifting satellites.

Methane-liquid oxygen rockets are considered to be less polluting, safe, cheap and suitable propellant for reusable rockets.

In July Landspace became the first company in the world to launch a methane-liquid oxygen rocket, ahead of United States rivals including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

After Saturday’s launch, Landspace said the two launches had shown that the ZUK-2 is reliable enough for commercial launches.

The company said the three satellites it launched reached a 460 km (285-mile) sun-synchronous orbit, without giving details about their type and overall weight.

🙏Congratulations to Landspace on the remarkable success of Zhuque-2 Y3! In July, it made history as the world’s first LOX/CH4 rocket to achieve orbital launch, and now it has set another milestone as the first rocket to successfully deploy a payload into orbit. Way to go methane rocket! pic.twitter.com/0eGm7TLfhA – CNSA Watcher (@CNSAWatcher) 9 December 2023

According to a statement from Spacety on Saturday, the Zhuke-2 Y-3 carried two 50-kilogram test satellites developed by Chinese startup Spacety, one of which adopts technologies from a Hongqing company.

Hongqing said in a statement that the rocket also carried one of its test satellites, without disclosing its weight, and said Saturday’s launch carried two Hongqing-bound test satellites designed to help form a low-orbit satellite constellation. Has gone.

Chinese commercial space companies have increasingly moved into the sector since 2014, when the government allowed private investment in the industry.

Landspace said it plans to deliver about three launches to customers in 2024 and double that in 2025.

Other Chinese startups such as Orienspace and Galactic Energy have also launched or placed satellites in orbit in the coming months.

Source: www.aljazeera.com