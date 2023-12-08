Chinese leaders end annual economic planning meeting with little details on how to accelerate growth

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders agreed at an annual planning meeting to increase spending to help revive the world’s second-largest economy, state media reported Friday, without detailing any policy changes.

The official Xinhua news agency said leader Xi Jinping chaired the meeting, which aims to promote growth, reduce risks and ensure stability. The report said the meeting concluded that “active fiscal policy should be appropriately intensified and the quality and efficiency should be improved.”

Recent estimates show the Chinese economy expanded at about a 5% annual rate this year, in line with the government’s target. But the recovery was short-lived after tough coronavirus pandemic restrictions were lifted, and the economy is projected to slow next year.

The ruling Communist Party’s ability to steer the economy in challenging times has wide-ranging implications for regional and global development. Earlier this week, the government reported that exports rose in November for the first time since April, and said demand could pick up after months of decline.

But some economists said they were skeptical that growth would continue for long, mainly due to exports of vehicles and ships and holiday shipping congestion.

The report offers few details on how China’s leadership plans to handle rapidly rising debt and resolve the crisis in the vital property sector following defaults by dozens of developers. But it said China needed to “prevent and mitigate risks in key sectors and firmly protect the bottom line against systemic risks.”

Earlier this week, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded China’s sovereign debt rating as the country’s real estate crisis spills over into local governments and private financing. It also downgraded the ratings of several Chinese banks and insurance companies.

The planning meeting also reaffirmed long-term efforts to boost demand from Chinese businesses and consumers, part of an effort to invest in construction and rely less on export manufacturing, Xinhua reported.

China’s economy has become strained due to a slowdown in the property industry, which is usually a strong source of demand for many industries. A crackdown on excessive borrowing by real estate developers has left many unable to repay huge debts, and local governments that rely on property deals without a major source of revenue.

Ahead of the economic conference, Xinhua reported that the party’s powerful Politburo reviewed anti-corruption actions, a perennial issue for the ruling Communist Party, and said the fight against corruption would involve “stepping up political oversight.” Efforts should be made”.

It said the party’s plenum, another important meeting, was scheduled for January 8-10 next year.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com