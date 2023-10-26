Chinese iPhone sales fall 10% as Huawei faces competition once again

A new market intelligence report shows that Chinese iPhone sales declined 10% year-on-year between the third quarter of 2022 and the same quarter this year. This was much worse than the overall 3% decline in the Chinese smartphone market.

Several explanations have been offered, but one of them is the surprising re-emergence of Huawei as a competitor – coupled with dodging US sanctions or suspicions of industrial espionage…

Counterpoint Research says China’s smartphone market declined 3% year-on-year, a smaller decline than in recent quarters, and a sign that growth may be returning.

Most brands saw a decline in sales, with the iPhone seeing a decline of 10%. One explanation offered was simply tight supply at launch, as the quarter only includes the first week of sales.

The iPhone 15 series faced early supply constraints, resulting in lower sales than the iPhone 14 series for the launch period.

A better picture will emerge in the current quarter.

But the big story of the quarter was Huawei’s re-emergence as a serious player in the premium smartphone market. While the only other brands to see an increase in their sales were Mi and Honor, with marginal gains of 5% and 3% respectively, Huawei saw its sales rocket by 37%.

This was almost entirely due to the launch of the company’s first premium model in three years, the Mate 60 Pro, which had an iPod-like rear.

As we’ve seen before, the battle between Apple and Huawei really started in 2014, with the launch of the iPhone 6 – Apple’s first phone to offer the larger screen size preferred by Chinese consumers.

This prompted Huawei to step up its game, and the combination of patriotism and low prices saw Huawei quickly gain dominance in the Chinese market. Huawei’s lead peaked in 2020, driving down iPhone sales in the process.

That all changed last year, when the US government imposed sanctions on China, barring the export of advanced American chips to the country. Among other things, it barred Huawei from buying 5G radio chips from Qualcomm and Broadcom for its smartphones.

You can’t expect to sell many premium smartphones without 5G capabilities, which saw Huawei phone sales drop like a brick, with Apple being the biggest beneficiary by far.

Huawei launched the Mate 60 Pro with full 5G capabilities thanks to a Chinese-made chip, which US experts had considered impossible.

Surprise at this development was not limited to the tech sector – it was also raised by the US National Security Advisor during a recent White House press briefing. The two main theories are sanctions circumvention, obtaining US-made chips that were rebranded as Chinese chips, and industrial espionage, where China gained unauthorized access to US chip designs.

Either way, Huawei’s return as an Apple competitor is likely to hurt Chinese iPhone sales for some time.

