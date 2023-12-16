Chinese EV-maker XPeng falls after Alibaba plans stake sale

(Bloomberg) — XPeng Inc. fell on Friday after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. disclosed plans to cut its stake in the Chinese electric vehicle maker. US traded stocks declined.

XPeng shares fell 8.6% on Friday after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed that Alibaba subsidiary Taobao China Holding Ltd. intends to sell 25 million of XPeng’s American depositary receipts. Based on XPeng’s closing share price on Thursday, the stake was worth about $391 million.

“In line with our capital management objectives, we sold a portion of our stake in XPeng Inc., increasing our stake from 10.2% to 7.5%,” an Alibaba spokesperson said in a statement. “We have a strategic relationship with Xpeng, one of China’s leaders in electric vehicles. We believe in the potential of XPeng and look forward to continued cooperation with the company.”

Local media Cailian cited XPeng as saying that Alibaba’s plan to reduce its stake is the implementation of the strategy to monetize investments, and not a reflection of a change in outlook. It said that after the stake reduction, Alibaba will remain the second largest shareholder of the EV maker.

Taobao China owned about 10.2% of XPeng’s outstanding shares, according to a Dec. 6 filing. The Alibaba unit was the second-largest shareholder in XPeng after founder He Xiaopeng as of the end of March, according to the Guangzhou-based EV maker’s latest annual report. Friday’s filing showed Taobao is selling shares it acquired in September 2019 as part of a pre-initial public offering investment.

The companies have also partnered in other areas, with XPeng’s autonomous driving capabilities supported by a computing center it has set up with Alibaba Cloud. The EV maker is also developing in-car payment features with Alibaba partner Alipay.

For XPeng, “the training of the EV maker’s autopilot systems may now be in question” given that Alibaba has been a major cloud provider, said Xiadong Bao, fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. He said the company could still count on other backers, including Volkswagen AG.

Alibaba shares rose 4.2% on Friday after falling this year. Earlier this month its market value was overtaken by rival PDD Holdings Inc., prompting founder Jack Ma to urge the company to correct its course in an internal memo.

According to Bao, Alibaba’s plan to reduce its XPeng stake shows that the Internet giant is shifting its focus to its core businesses. “Unlocking shareholder value and refocusing on its essential business lines is really a priority for Alibaba,” he said.

XPeng last month reported a bigger-than-expected loss in the third quarter, and even with record deliveries in the fourth quarter it will ship fewer than 150,000 vehicles for the year — a fraction of rivals such as BYD Co.

Meanwhile, XPeng has attracted other investors. In July, Volkswagen said it would invest $700 million in the company and jointly develop EVs in China. The German automaker will eventually hold a 4.99% stake in XPeng through a capital increase and is getting a supervisory board seat.

