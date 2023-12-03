Chinese developer Evergrande risks liquidation if creditors veto plans to deal with massive debts

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court will hear Monday a plan by embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande to block the restructuring and liquidation of its more than $300 billion in debt.

The company, the world’s most indebted property developer, ran into trouble when Chinese regulators cracked down on excessive borrowing in the real estate sector.

Last month, the company said Chinese police were investigating Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan for unspecified suspected crimes in the latest hurdle in the company’s efforts to resolve its financial troubles.

The Hong Kong High Court has postponed the hearing on the possible liquidation of Evergrande several times. Judge Linda Chan said in October that Monday’s hearing would be the last hearing before a verdict is announced.

Evergrande could be ordered into liquidation if the plan is rejected by its creditors.

In September, Evergrande abandoned its initial debt restructuring plan after authorities banned it from issuing new dollar bonds, a key part of its plan.

The company defaulted on its financial obligations in 2021 for the first time, just a year after Beijing banned lending to property developers in an effort to cool a property bubble.

Evergrande is one of the largest developers to default on its loans. But others, including China’s biggest real estate developer Country Garden, have also fallen into trouble, their difficulties spilling over into the financial systems inside and outside China.

The fallout from the asset crisis has also affected China’s shadow banking industry – institutions that provide financial services similar to banks but that operate outside banking regulations.

Police are investigating Zhongxi Enterprise Group, a major Chinese shadow bank that has lent billions of yuan (dollars) to property developers, after it said it was bankrupt with liabilities of up to $64 billion.

Real estate drove China’s economic boom, but developers borrowed heavily as they transformed cities into forests of apartments and office towers. This has helped increase total corporate, government and household debt to the equivalent of more than 300% of annual economic output, unusually high for a middle-income country.

To prevent troubles from the property sector spilling over into the economy, Chinese regulators have reportedly drawn up a list of 50 developers eligible for financing support, among other measures to boost the industry.

Source: apnews.com