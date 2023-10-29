Chinese-designed solar cell set to replace renewable energy

The newly developed perovskite solar cell claims a power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 25.6 percent. Impressively, the cell retained more than 90 percent of its initial efficiency after 1,200 hours of operation at 65 °C (149 °F).

The research, led by Professor Zhu Zonglong of the City University of Hong Kong in collaboration with Li Zonghan of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, was published on October 20 in the peer-reviewed journal Science.

“Our study provides theoretical guidance for the design of efficient and stable PSCs and paves the way for easier access to commercially available PSCs,” the team said in the paper.

China’s largest photothermal power facility promotes development of new form of energy

The team’s success lies in the improvement of an interfacial layer between the photoactive layer and the anode of the solar cell.

A previous study found that using self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) as interfacial layers typically resulted in PCE above 25 percent. However, with monomolecular structure, SAM is only 1–2 nm thick and easily decomposes at high temperatures.

“We designed the SAM in a unique three-dimensional structure and attached it to a stabilized nickel oxide film to enhance both thermal and chemical stability. This development effectively increases the cell’s lifetime performance and energy conversion capabilities, Zhu said on Tuesday.

“Although the devices tested in the laboratory are relatively small, the fabrication methods are simple and highly scalable, indicating suitability for large-scale production. “We estimate that the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for our new solar cells could be as low as US$5.45 per MWh, which is significantly lower than US$24 per MWh for silicon-based solar cells,” he said.

According to customs data, China is already a leader in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, exporting more than four billion solar cells in 2022, with a total export value of US$46.38 billion. And according to the website of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), the global market share of the Chinese PV industry exceeds 80 percent in all aspects from raw materials to production equipment.

Perovskite solar cell under high temperature aging (left), and perovskite solar cell with novel SAM. Photo: CityU “The global energy landscape is changing to prioritize solar and wind energy. Solar power has become the cheapest energy source worldwide, with costs falling by more than 90 percent over the past decade. China’s solar industry is willing to do more to combat climate change and promote economic growth, CPIA spokesman Liu Yiyang said in August.

Professor Zhu believes that PSC has wide applications.

“Although related research began relatively late, perovskite solar cells have made significant progress in stability and lifetime in recent years, increasing from just a few hours at low temperatures to thousands of hours at high temperatures,” he said.

“PSCs can be used in dark conditions and, through modification, they can absorb light of different wavelengths. This superior versatility makes them ideal for use in flexible devices, transparent solar cells, bifacial solar cells, and indoor photovoltaics.

“Additionally, they are more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than traditional silicon cells, which will help reduce the environmental impact of the photovoltaic industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, a researcher at Sealand Securities said work is still needed before perovskite cells can be used more widely.

“For perovskite solar cells to be widely used, the industry will need to make them more stable and longer-lasting, produce larger, higher-quality panels, and obtain government support such as subsidies or tax breaks,” said the researcher, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Need to get help.”

Zhu believes that once the technology matures, perovskite can drive a new wave of development in the global photovoltaic market, especially in China.

“At that time, energy costs will decline further, the entry of new investors will significantly increase installed capacity, and China’s photovoltaic products may become more competitive due to higher efficiency and lower cost, potentially increasing export volumes. China’s photovoltaic products,” he said.

Several established Chinese companies, including Rainshine Solar, Microquanta and GCL Perovskite, are already taking steps to expand their perovskite solar cell production capabilities.

