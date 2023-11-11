Chinese consumers look for low-priced local brands on Singles Day 2023

More than three-quarters of more than 3,000 shoppers recently surveyed by Bain & Company plan to spend less during this year’s Singles Day or reduce their spending to 2022 levels, according to the US consultancy’s report published on Tuesday. Planned to maintain.

Singles Day: World’s largest online shopping event underway amid slowdown in Chinese economy

“Chinese macroeconomic headwinds that are making consumers more price-conscious have been well-publicized,” the report said. These include “a slowdown in the country’s previously strong GDP growth, relative weakness in consumer confidence and concerns over the property market”.

“The [online shopping] Platforms are trying to differentiate themselves to fight for consumers as they see growth [China’s] The e-commerce population is gradually slowing down at the current high penetration rate, said Kenny Yao, Shanghai-based director of global consultancy AlixPartners. “If they can’t offer consumers a different experience, the easiest way to attract them is to lower prices.”

Alibaba Group Holding’s main mainland retail platforms, under its Taobao and Tmall groups, remain the top online marketplaces for Chinese consumers on Singles’ Day this year, according to a recent report from AlixPartners. Of 2,150 local shoppers surveyed by the US consulting firm, 92 percent said they intended to purchase from Taobao or Tmall during the shopping festival.

In light of increasing competition and a faltering economy, China’s e-commerce industry is not expected to register another record turnover during this year’s Singles Day – also known as “11.11”, which falls on November 11. Refers to the traditional 24-hour shopping celebration.

JD.com and Alibaba, owner of Hangzhou-based South China Morning Post, both withheld the announcement of their gross merchandise volume, or final sales, for the first time last year from the annual online and offline shopping festival, which took place recently. As China began to lift strict epidemic control measures.

Alibaba, JD.com roll out low-price strategies for Singles Day amid tight economy

“This year’s Double 11 is very different from last year because it marks a significant defensive war by traditional e-commerce sites against live-streaming platforms,” ​​said Zhang Yi, founder and chief analyst at market consultancy iiMedia. “Live-streaming e-commerce has grown so rapidly due to the low prices it offers as well as the low cost of attracting customers through short videos.”

Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall Group said they are focusing on “serving Chinese consumers looking for value-for-money products by offering the best deals” as its platform has seen more than 80 million purchases at the lowest prices this year. More than 100 products are available.

Meanwhile, Beijing-based rival JD.com has offered a 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) subsidy campaign since March, which it is calling “its largest sales promotion program in history.”

The company is also offering a 30-day best price guarantee for over 800 million products. If shoppers find more affordable goods elsewhere for items purchased on JD.com during its promotion, the e-commerce firm will compensate them for the price difference.

Workers prepare packages for delivery ahead of the Singles Day shopping festival at a logistics center in Nanjing, eastern Jiangsu province, on November 10, 2023. Photo: Agence France-Presse

While it remains to be seen what the final sales numbers of Chinese e-commerce players will be this year, amid consumers’ sluggish attitude towards spending big on singles, these platforms are expected to maintain silence on those figures, as That they did last year. ‘ Day.

“I have no interest in buying items other than daily necessities, no matter how much the platforms promote their discounts,” said Emily Zhao, 26, an employee at an Internet company in Shanghai.

Zhao, a longtime video gamer, said she spent about 6,000 yuan to buy a handheld game console on Singles Day last year, but the passion for buying new gadgets has died down this year.

He indicated that there is a trend of "declining consumption" this year based on fewer people being seen at shopping centers in Shanghai. In addition, a large number of Internet companies where she works also started laying off people last year.

Another online consumer who has curbed spending for this year’s Singles Day is Shenzhen resident Caipi Ding, who stocked up on contact lenses and various skin care products during past festivals.

Ding said, “In previous years, I usually spent about 2,000 yuan to buy enough contact lenses for a whole year, but this time I can only stock up for half a year with the same amount of money.” “This means prices have doubled. “I’ve definitely tightened my belt this year.”

Pinduoduo said in late October that mothers born after 2000 in third- and fourth-tier cities and the younger generation preferred local brands, buying local beauty products, home appliances and sports products over big-name domestic labels. White-collar workers and middle-class consumers in tier-one cities are buying more day-to-day goods like fruits and cat food, as well as digital products.

Pinduoduo sees a surge in sales during Singles Day promotion

The rise of domestic brands, which are priced lower and marketed aggressively to local consumers, has also threatened the market share of foreign brands.

“Many foreign brands created a high-end image in the past, which seemed naturally attractive to Chinese consumers,” said AlixPartners’ Yao. “But this approach may become more difficult in the future.”

Rather than offering deep discounts, Japanese retailer Muji has said that Singles Day provided the company with an increased opportunity to “interact and communicate” with local consumers.

“We do not reduce prices drastically to achieve a certain performance at this time. This is not what we are doing right now,” Winnie Shao, chief marketing officer of Muji China, said during a media interview in Shanghai on Thursday.

Referring to the post-pandemic situation, Shao said, “Because people have more freedom this year, whether traveling or going out, some lightweight items that can be used at home or taken out easily Has become an important category in this phase of the campaign.” In China’s retail industry.

A queue of visitors line up at a booth of Ryohin Keikaku Co, operator of Japanese retailer Muji, at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 6, 2023. Photo: Kyodo

Despite the subdued mood among consumers, recent retail data has shown an improvement in the market. In the third quarter, mainland China’s retail sales rose 5.5 percent in September, compared with a 4.6 percent rise in August.

“The silver economy is expected to continue to be a growing force behind Singles Day,” AlixPartners’ Singles Day report said. “With the rise of China’s middle class, more affluent senior buyers are spending on premium products that improve their quality of life.”

Meanwhile, Jiangsu government employee Shen said that local consumers will have to adapt to the current market situation. “After all, the economy has its cycles and we have to live with them,” he said.

On Wednesday, Shen said she received a message from Estée Lauder that her premium membership would be downgraded at the end of this month because she had not purchased any of the brand’s products for a period. Without any worries, Shane said he was happy with his choice.

Additional reporting by Daniel Renn

