Chinese consumers are turning away from big Western brands

The world’s second-largest economy has been left cold and foreign brands are sniffing around.

From cosmetics to apparel to tech, Western brands are seeing revenue declines in China as consumers move ahead in the struggling post-pandemic economy. wall street journal informed of.

The US and Europe began taking steps to restart their economies by spring 2021, but China kept some of its most restrictive zero-COVID policies in place until early 2023. The recovery has come in chaotic waves: while domestic tourism has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and economic growth has been better than expectations, the nation is still hit by high youth unemployment, a depressed property market and the withdrawal of international investors.

As a result, Chinese consumers have started to cut back on their spending. Instead of high-end products from Western companies like Apple, Estée Lauder and Canada Goose, many people are shopping locally or simply waiting until their pockets are a little thicker:

Last Wednesday, Estée Lauder’s share price dropped after the beauty company like Tom Ford and Origins cut its forecast due to China’s struggling economy. The Israel-Hamas conflict could result in a loss of $80 million in its earnings.

Winter apparel company Canada Goose also cut its annual sales forecast for 2024 and saw its stock drop nearly 10% last week. “When it comes to China, we’re looking at an environment that is still somewhat challenging in terms of the economic impact on Chinese consumers,” CFO Jonathan Sinclair told investors.

Worm in apple: Like Western brands Nike and McDonald’s, Apple has historically maintained a solid relationship with China, but this has begun to sour. Not only did its fourth-quarter sales in China decline 2.5% compared with the previous quarter, but Beijing has also launched an investigation into Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that makes Apple products in China. Bloomberg reported that regulators are conducting tax audits and reviewing Foxconn’s land use, raising investors’ concerns about Apple’s future in China, which accounts for a fifth of the company’s global sales. India is perhaps looking more promising for Tim Cook every day.

