Chinese companies turn to Malaysia for high-end chips amid US sanctions

Chinese semiconductor design companies are reportedly turning to Malaysia for the assembly of a portion of their high-end chips, known as graphics processing units (GPUs). A move to limit financial risks amid US export restrictions, according to Reuters sources.

According to the cited sources, China’s demands are not related to the production of chip wafers; Rather, Malaysian companies will only participate in connection with the assembly of the chips, thus not violating US limits. Reuters says some contracts for such demands have reportedly already been agreed.

Washington is reportedly imposing greater limits on the sale of high-end GPUs as well as advanced chip-making equipment, in an effort to deny China access to these critical components, which the administration claims will lead to artificial There will be progress. Intelligence or power supercomputers and military applications.

Amid these restrictions, China has turned to Malaysia, a major semiconductor supply chain hub, as Chinese chip companies look to expand their operations outside China to meet assembly demands.

Malaysia is reportedly viewed favorably by Chinese chip design companies due to the country’s favorable relations with China, low costs, skilled labor force and advanced machinery.

Reuters says Unisem, which is mostly controlled by Huatian Technology in China, has seen a surge in business with other chip packaging businesses in Malaysia and inquiries from Chinese customers.

Unisem president John Chia said that many Chinese chip design organizations have gone to Malaysia to develop additional sources of supply outside China to support their operations inside and outside China, but they have declined due to supply chain concerns and trade. The company declined to talk to its customers. a punishment.

Malaysia as an alternative chip manufacturer

September’s Nikkei Asia report echoes this sentiment as Malaysia, with US-China tensions rising, has seen unprecedented amounts of foreign direct investment, mainly from multinational IT and semiconductor businesses. Before the historic chip crisis caused by the pandemic, the country had authorized 71.4 billion ringgit ($15.25 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2023 – more than double the 32.4 billion ringgit recorded for the full year. Was. 2019.

As the sixth-largest source of semiconductor exports, Malaysia is already a major hub for the final stages of the chip manufacturing process, accounting for 13% of the worldwide market for packaging, assembly and testing services, according to the government. .

China’s efforts on America’s export restrictions

This proves that China has diversified its chip makers from different countries, but other Chinese companies have also been hit by US export restrictions.

A top Chinese chip designer, Bright Semiconductor, is reportedly buying American software and has received financial support from the United States. According to Reuters, Bright is backed by a Christian university and a US venture capital business backed by Wells Fargo. It also continues to have access to significant US technology from Synopsys and Cadence Design, two software companies based in California.

Reuters says it has found no evidence that Bright’s business dealings with US companies violate Biden’s export curbs.

RELATED ARTICLE: Chinese companies secured US equipment to make advanced chips despite export restrictions: Congressional report

