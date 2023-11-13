Chinese chip maker YMTC sues Micron, accusing it of patent infringement

(Reuters) – Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) has filed a lawsuit against U.S. rival Micron Technology, accusing it of infringing eight of its patents.

YMTC filed the lawsuit against Micron and unit Micron Consumer Products Group on November 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the lawsuit, Micron turned to YMTC’s patented technology to ward off competition from YMTC and to gain and protect market share. It says Micron is not paying its fair share for using patented inventions.

YMTC did not respond to a request for comment. Micron did not respond outside regular US business hours.

Micron makes DRAM chips and NAND flash memory chips and competes with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix as well as Japan’s Kioxia, a unit of Toshiba. YMTC is a much smaller rival that was blocked by the US last year from buying some American components.

In recent years the US has increased restrictions on the export of chipmaking technology to China due to security concerns.

In May, China said Micron products failed network security reviews and banned their purchases by major infrastructure operators.

Micron was embroiled in a controversy in 2018 involving Chinese state-backed chip maker Fujian Jinhua, which it accused of trade secret theft – and which it denied. Later that year, its main products were subject to a temporary sales ban in China.

China was once Micron’s biggest market, generating half of its $20 billion revenue in fiscal 2017. That share dropped to 16% in 2022, the year it shut down DRAM operations in Shanghai.

Micron has said it is committed to China. In June, it said it would invest 4.3 billion yuan ($590 million) in its chip-packaging plant in the city of Xian in the coming years, and it was showcased for the first time at a trade expo in Shanghai this month.

($1 = 7.2934 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligram and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

