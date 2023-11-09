Car chips have become the primary driver of the semiconductor industry as the end market for consumer electronics remains sluggish. As major China-based automakers have seen month-on-month and year-on-year increases in October sales, MCU makers are launching new products and ramping up production.

September and October have been the peak season for China’s car market. Many automakers reported strong sales in September. BYD topped the industry with sales of 300,000 units in October. The business of Li Auto and Xpeng is also witnessing significant growth.

EV development enables rapid growth in automotive-grade MCU demand. Leading international suppliers include Renesas, NXP, Infineon and STM. Companies based in Taiwan and China still experience low self-production rates because automotive MCUs require advanced technologies and long periods of time to complete certification.

With the transformation of automotive electrical and electronic architectures (EEA), MCUs support vehicle bodies, driver assistance systems, power systems, and many more. MCUs are the core of the control system.

Industry sources said cars will demand more and more semiconductors. However, more integrated chips will affect the number of MCUs used per car. As EVs are driving the growth of the car industry, MCU companies on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have accelerated the development and certification of automotive-grade products. They are moving from the low-to-medium application market to automotive MCUs.

BYD Semiconductor introduced an 8-bit automotive-grade MCU in 2018 and released the first generation of 32-bit MCU in 2019. BYD Han and Tang vehicle models and other car manufacturers have adopted the company’s 32-bit MCU.

There have been rumors that Huawei has entered the automotive-grade MCU market. Supply chain sources confirmed that Huawei-owned HiSilicon has sought lead frames for its automotive MCUs.

China-based companies focusing on IC design, including Gigadevice Semiconductor and Fudan Microelectronics, have shifted from low-tier to mid-tier application markets. Taiwanese semiconductor companies such as Nuvoton Technology and Holtec Semiconductor have received certification for their automotive MCU solutions and are working on starting mass production.

