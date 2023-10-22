Chinese billionaire to step down as chairman of video platform Kuaishou

Kuaishou’s booth at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai, China on April 19, 2023. (Photo courtesy) , [+] Costfoto/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Su Hua, co-founder of Chinese video-sharing and live-streaming platform Kuaishou Technology, will resign as chairman on Oct. 29 “due to his other business commitments,” the company said in a statement Friday evening.

Su, who is worth $3.4 billion today on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list, will remain executive director. Before co-founding Beijing-headquartered Kuaishou, Su worked as an engineer at Baidu and Google.

Kuaishou’s current CEO and co-founder Cheng Yixiao will also serve as chairman from October 29. The former Hewlett-Packard executive is worth $2.7 billion on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

Kuaishou, whose rivals include short-form video app Douyin owned by China’s ByteDance, went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021. ByteDance is best known internationally for its TikTok app.

Kuaishou’s stock offering raised $5.4 billion from the sale of 365 million shares at HK$115 each, making it one of the world’s largest tech IPOs at the time, valuing the company at more than $160 billion. Its shares reached around HK$400 shortly afterwards; They closed at HK$56.55 on Friday amid a broad slide in Chinese tech stocks, escalating US-China geopolitical tensions and slowing economic growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.7% on Friday to close at 17,172.13, its lowest in almost a year. The exchange is closed on Monday for the Chung Yeng Festival.

Kuaishou’s revenue in the first six months of 2023 rose 24% from a year earlier to 52.9 billion yuan; It earned 605 million yuan in the first half of 2022, compared with a loss of 9.4 billion yuan. Chinese internet heavyweight Tencent owns about 11.7% of the company.

In another board change, Kuaishou said last month that Xiao Jing, professor and head of the accounting department of the School of Economics and Management at China’s elite Tsinghua University, would become an independent director.

