(Bloomberg) — Chinese battery maker REPT Butero Energy Co., a unit of the world’s top nickel producer Tsingshan Holding Group Co., gained on its first day of trading in Hong Kong on Monday after an initial public offering, with the price hitting an all-time low. Was close to. of marketing range.

Shares rose 7.4% to trade at HK$19.66. The company raised approximately HK$2.1 billion ($272 million) after selling 116 million shares at HK$18.30 each. They were offered at HK$18.2 to HK$20.6 per share in Hong Kong’s fourth-largest IPO this year.

REPT Battero is coming to the market for a new share sale in Hong Kong after a sluggish year, where total earnings fell 58% on a year-on-year basis amid growing concerns about China’s economic growth. EV battery maker CALB Co, which listed in the city in October 2022 after raising $1.3 billion, is down more than 50% since its first day of trading.

Tsingshan Holding is the world’s top nickel producer and has transformed the industry by betting on low-grade nickel ore in Indonesia, turning the country into a major player in the stainless steel and battery-component industries. The company was at the center of the 2022 nickel short squeeze on the London Metal Exchange, in which Tsingshan’s forced liquidation of heavy positions pushed prices higher.

Excluding REPT Butero, fifteen companies that listed in Hong Kong this year after raising between $100 million and $500 million rose an average of 1.9% on their debut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

REPT Battero will use 80% of the proceeds to expand its production capacity, specifically building facilities in Wenzhou, Foshan and Chongqing. Morgan Stanley and Citic Securities are joint sponsors in this offering.

