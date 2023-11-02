Over the past year Shein and Teemu, two ultra-fast-fashion upstarts famous for wearing $5 frocks and downplaying their Chinese heritage, have waged an internal legal battle in the US. Singapore-based Shein, the more famous of the two, has challenged Teemu, accusing him of invading his territory in the US, stealing his trademarks and using social-media influencers to disparage him. Gave. Teemu, which is based in Boston but owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD, hit back. It accused Sheen of monopolistic practices such as using its market power to force a network of more than 8,000 suppliers in China to refuse to do business with Temu. Then, on October 27, Reuters reported that the companies had suspended hostilities.

To observers in the West, these activities may once have seemed like an entertaining spectacle. But they show that the cut-throat drama of Chinese e-commerce has now come to America. Sheen and Teemu’s fortunes are intricately linked with some of America’s biggest technology companies, such as Meta, with its social-media empire, Alphabet, owner of Google, and Amazon, America’s e-commerce giant. Retailers like Walmart and dollar stores are omnipresent in American strip malls, not to mention physical ones. No one likes to say it out loud, but despite all the talk of China-US disengagement, China-linked e-commerce platforms are interfering in US business with the same shocking tactics used by TikTok, a video app. used to do. Surround yourself with social media. It’s a mixed blessing for digital advertisers. This is a bane for discount retailers. For everyone, this could change the fabric of cross-border trade.

Take advertising for a start. In its third quarter results announced in late October, Meta revealed that advertisers from China, including e-commerce and gaming firms, had a “highly” impact on revenue growth. Meta didn’t name the firms or quantify their influence, but supersleuths went to work. One of these was Brian Weisser, a former adman turned analyst who first drew attention to the importance of Chinese advertisers on Facebook five years ago when the company’s data included data on people selling ads on its platform and those who viewed them. Differences were seen between the geographical locations of the It was only in this year that Meta started accepting the importance of China, justifying its work. Using the same location data, MoffettNathanson, a research firm, estimates that Sheen and Teemu provided about a third of Meta’s revenue growth in the nine months to September, or about $3 billion (the figure comes from Mr. Weisser’s estimate. is quite low). Alphabet is also benefiting. Marketing firm Tinuity says Teemu was as big a competitor as Walmart in the Google Shopping ad auction in the third quarter. A year ago the budding firm was nowhere.

Then there is e-commerce. Amazon’s platform has long played host to sellers of cheap goods from China. They rarely advertise their origin. Nonetheless, Juozas Kaziukainas, founder of Marketplace Pulse, an e-commerce research firm, has estimated by examining physical addresses that many merchants selling on Amazon are based in China. As the popularity of Shein and Temu grows, some of those sellers may switch to their platform. For now, Mr. Kazioukas does not expect the pair of price cuts to materially challenge Amazon’s business, which is much larger, has a wider range of goods for sale and beats him in terms of delivery speed. Leaves a lot behind. That said, if e-commerce in China is any guide, upstarts won’t rest until they take market share from American competitors, regardless of the strength of their rivals. TikTok is also becoming a major force in online shopping, using live jamborees to attract shoppers, a common practice in China. MoffettNathanson described the triple-barreled attack as “the biggest disruptive threat” to e-commerce in years.

If the Asian trio is so big, why are America’s tech giants so quiet about them? Advertisement For those who enjoyed the windfall, one reason may be questions about the longevity of Sheen and Teemu’s marketing activities. In mass-market retail, with razor-thin margins, pouring billions of dollars into digital advertising is a path to ruin if this continues for too long. Meta and Alphabet would not want to draw attention to the potential volatility of revenue streams.

Political adverse circumstances may also increase in America. Sinoskeptics in Congress are just as upset about Sheen and Teemu as they are about TikTok, accusing the fast-fashion pair of taking advantage of an exception in U.S. law that bars packages worth less than $800 from duty-free. Allows to enter the country free and with less inspection. It believes the two companies are responsible for 30% of packages entering the US under this rule. Closing the loopholes could significantly cut the discounts offered by the two platforms in the US. Furthermore, their algorithms use vast data about buyers. This opens them up to the same attacks as TikTok.

One risk that retail companies are clearly avoiding is the crackdown in China. Headquartered outside the country, they are less likely to suffer the same losses as successful Chinese tech companies that have fallen victim to President Xi Jinping’s dishonesty in recent years. Sky Canvas of Insider Intelligence, a data-gatherer, says their success could actually help their Chinese suppliers compensate for the domestic economic downturn. She thinks this will strengthen her position with the government.

It’s not clear why Shein and Temu settled their legal complaints, but it will certainly be a relief to the powers that be in Beijing. After all, a common front is better for the country’s image abroad than a catfight on the digital catwalk. It remains to be seen whether the truce means they will spend less to outwit each other. But American tech giants are in a new world order. They are still largely out of China. China has, by proxy, occupied their home territory. There’s no doubt that new competition frustrates big tech. To your customers, it is a neatly wrapped gift.

