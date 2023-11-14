China’s ambassador to the EU, Fu Kang, gave a speech on Tuesday condemning the bloc’s “assertiveness,” “unilateral action” and “politically motivated” strategy to minimize risks.

His comments refer to a growing shift in thinking in Brussels, where relations with China are now being closely examined through the lens of economic and national security, from reducing harmful dependencies to controlling transfers. Policy initiatives are being encouraged. sensitive technologies And control foreign subsidies.

“The scope and pace of change in the EU is unprecedented as many of these measures are protectionist in nature and potentially in conflict with WTO rules,” Fu said during an event organized by the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS). ) and Euronews participated.

“We are deeply concerned about the EU’s increasing assertiveness and unilateral actions as they all lead to disruptions in bilateral trade and investment.”

The Chinese ambassador used his keynote speech, the main theme of which was rebuilding mutual trust, to air a detailed list of grievances that began with the bloc three-dimensional designation China as a partner for cooperation, an economic competitor and a systemic rival, which Beijing has repeatedly opposed since its formal introduction in 2019.

“Understanding this so-called ‘Holy Trinity’ is a mind-boggling task,” Fu said. “This concept not only contradicts itself but is also inconsistent with the facts. Partners? Of course, always. Competitors? Maybe. But since when have we become rivals?”

The ambassador said China’s political system – an authoritarian regime under dominant rule by the Chinese Communist Party – was not a “problem” when diplomatic relations were established in the 1970s and therefore should not be one today.

“Some people will argue that China does not share the EU’s values. If that argument holds, the EU will have a lot of rivals because from the Middle East to Africa, from Asia to Latin America, there are many countries that are clearly We don’t see eye to eye on each other formally. Europe needs to keep an eye on it when it comes to values,” Fu said, using the Israel-Hamas war as an example of differing reactions on the global stage.

He added, “This perception, unfortunately, often leads to an erosion of trust. Sometimes friction or even confrontation occurs.” “We have already seen a worrying trend by some groups to emphasize the competition part and downplay the partner part.”

After this Fu directly pointed fingers at the European Commission for publicity Risk Mitigation Strategy and strengthening its arsenal of trade measures to reduce the bloc’s overdependence on some Chinese imports, including raw materials, solar panels and batteries. Reconsideration has also led to a situation anti subsidy investigation into Chinese-made electric cars, with reports that similar investigations could be launched into wind turbines.

“The process of politically motivated risk reduction runs contrary to established business norms, and many would argue that it is a risky practice in itself,” Fu told an audience in Brussels.

“It could spread in the future and affect wider areas. This would be the least welcome news for an already struggling (global) economy.”

Europe’s response

Fu’s speech was followed by a virtual intervention by EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo, an official response to complaints made by the Chinese envoy.

Removing risk “is not protectionist,” said Toledo. This is not closing the doors to collaboration. Our risk mitigation is country-agnostic and affects only a small part of our business.” “Risk mitigation is not self-reliance, which has been one of China’s key economic strategies for decades.”

As Fu did, Toledo used his allotted time to address a number of disagreements and disputes that are currently troubling EU-China relations, such as the growing trade deficit and the lack of access for European companies to the Chinese market. There are constant obstacles and hindrances to be faced, including recent ones. Updates to anti-espionage legislation that give Beijing more powers to crack down on perceived threats to national security.

“Rebuilding trust will take time,” he warned.

In particular, Toledo raised a topic that Fu completely ignored: Russia’s aggression on Ukraine. Since February 2022, Brussels has urged Beijing to condemn the aggression and uphold the principles of the UN Charter. But President Xi Jinping ignored the call and instead maintained contacts with Vladimir Putin on a normal basis.

“Territorial integrity has always been a core principle for China in international diplomacy. Its own territorial integrity is the red line,” said Toledo. “Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine is a flagrant violation of this principle. It is very difficult for us to understand China’s double standards stance.”

He said, “I cannot emphasize enough how damaging the stance chosen by Beijing on the Russian war in Ukraine is to China’s image and reputation in Europe.”

The disparate approaches offered by the two envoys highlight the gap between Brussels and Beijing, which has widened in recent years over the COVID-19 pandemic, the repression of Uighurs in Xinjiang, tit-for-tat sanctions, tensions across the Taiwan Strait and trade sanctions. It has become even deeper. In the field of semiconductors and raw materials.

Both sides are now attempting to arrest the slide and achieve something resembling a diplomatic reset. The past few months have seen a number of European Commissioners step down, including Valdis Dombrowski, Vera Jourova and Thierry Breton. High Representative Josep BorrellVisit Beijing in early December to lay the groundwork for the EU-China summit.

“I know Chinese negotiators and friends don’t like that we describe part of our relationship as systemic rivalry. But as I say, that’s a description and fair one. We really are rivals. Our values ​​and beliefs differ on many topics, including the universal character of democracy and human rights,” said Toledo.

“The way we Europeans view our relations with China probably won’t change any time soon, I’m afraid.”

