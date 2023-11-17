Chinese airline serves 'dog food' to shocked business class passengers

China Eastern Airlines has made an unfortunate translation mistake, handing its business class passengers a meal menu that features “dog food” with okra.

Chinese airlines have endured a year of relatively bad press — take this Chinese time traveler’s rant or their push to make “less accident-prone” planes available as prime examples — but China Eastern’s recent mistake has caught the eye in the English translation. This error has made the situation even worse. -The speaking business class passengers are a little worried…

While they’re far from the first airline to make a translation mistake, this may be one of the most unfortunate airlines we’ve ever seen, playing into some of the nastiest stereotypes and prejudices. The menu, which was handed out to business class passengers shortly after takeoff, offered “imported dog food” along with okra as one of three equally delicious appetizers.

As is often the case, credit for being the first to spot this error goes to View from the Wing’s Gary Leff, who not only pointed out that Shanghai-based China Eastern is partly owned by Delta Airlines and has become the second-largest airline. Has been. Airlines in Asia did just fine until the pandemic hit the industry, but also highlight some other ridiculous translation errors that have caused collateral damage to brands…

“Pepsi’s ‘Come Alive!’ mistranslated as ‘You’re in the Pepsi Generation’ in China Pepsi will bring your dead ancestors back to life…and Purdue Chicken’s ‘It takes a strong man to make a tender chicken’ became It takes a manly man to make a chicken affectionate in Spanish… gary leff

This and China Eastern’s new addition may be ridiculous, but it’s worth noting that the rest of China Eastern’s menu actually sounds pretty tasty and the airline has made improvements in recent years with better seating, entertainment and amenities, as well. Has taken a leap in providing facilities. Menu.

The whole menu looks really great, rough translation issues aside… Image: Facebook

While it may still not be up to par with some industry leaders in business-class – take Singapore Airlines or United’s new Polaris as good examples of benchmarks – the airline is fast and impressive for a relative newcomer to the sector. Making progress.

It recently made headlines for reopening one of its most popular regional routes, Wuhan to Taipei, for the first time since the pandemic. In a move that shows how far those very dark days of late 2019/early 2020 are now behind us, it’s good to see new carriers finding their footing and some of the most prominent names in the industry are supplying much needed competition.

However, no matter how impressive their growth is, the prospect of dog food in business class is enough to put anyone off an airline, so I would recommend China Eastern take out an ad for a new translator as soon as possible …

