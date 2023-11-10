Chinese AI start-up stockpiled Nvidia chips before US sanctions took effect

hh5800

Chinese artificial-intelligence start-up 01.AI earlier this year bought enough Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips to last the next 18 months before the U.S. tightened export restrictions on sales of chips and chip tools to China. Imposes restrictions. Bloomberg News reported.

Nvidia’s graphics processing units or GPUs are considered the most advanced for training AI models like OpenAI’s GPT4.

“We have stockpiled a lot of Nvidia chips,” Kai-Fu Lee said during a Bloomberg Television interview, according to the report.

Li, who is also CEO of venture capital fund Sinovation Ventures, founded 01.AI earlier this year. The start-up is valued at over $1B.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already called for accelerating efforts to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies. China intends to step up efforts to increase its computing power by more than a third in less than three years amid US export restrictions, a plan released by the Chinese government has revealed, with the aim of benefiting local suppliers. And to strengthen technology self-reliance.

However, according to the report, Li said it was unclear whether China could create the necessary technologies before companies like his ran out of foreign supplies.

“The jury is out on whether China will be at par in 1.5 years or not,” said Lee, who has worked at the China unit of Google, a subsidiary of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG). “Can make chips almost as good.”

Lee believes tensions between the US and China divide the technology world even more.

Lee commented, “Americans will supply their products and technologies to the US and other countries and Chinese companies will manufacture for China and whatever Chinese products they use. The reality is that they are very much competing in the same market. will not do.”

01.AI has an open-source large language model, or LLM, called Yi-34b, which according to Chinese company Meta Platforms (META) outperforms much larger models like Lama2.

Lee said that developing AI models is very expensive but there is no alternative as there is a direct correlation between the money spent on GPUs and the performance of the products. According to the report, 01.AI raised money from Alibaba’s (BABA) cloud unit to buy chips and before that borrowed from Sinovation.

Li said that every time money is raised, a large portion, perhaps three quarters, is devoted to purchasing GPUs.

Lee said in a separate interview that he expected significant revenue next year, but “close to zero” this year.

High-performance semiconductors are critical building blocks of everything from AI to smartphones.

On Thursday, it was reported that Nvidia (NVDA) intends to announce three new chips for China, just weeks after the company was banned by the US from selling two high-end AI chips and another top gaming chip to Chinese companies. Was banned.

In October, the US brought out new updates to its export restrictions, curbing the sale of chips made by Nvidia (NVDA) for the Chinese market, such as the A800 and H800 chips.

The move was part of Washington’s efforts to hinder China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology. In August, US President Joe Biden had signed an executive order to regulate certain US investments in China in three sectors – semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technology and AI.

Generative AI services have become the talk of the town since the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year. Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 and Tongyi Wanxiang, Baidu’s (BIDU) Ernie Bot, OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL·E 3, META Platforms’ Audiocraft, SeamlessM4T, and Llama 2, Google’s Bard, Samsung’s (OTCPK:SSNLF) Gauss, and Getty Images’ (GETTY) model called Generative AI are some of the many LLMs being developed by companies around the world.

Source: seekingalpha.com