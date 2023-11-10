November 10, 2023
Chinese AI start-up stockpiled Nvidia chips before US sanctions took effect


hh5800

Chinese artificial-intelligence start-up 01.AI earlier this year bought enough Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips to last the next 18 months before the U.S. tightened export restrictions on sales of chips and chip tools to China. Imposes restrictions. Bloomberg News reported.

Nvidia’s graphics processing units or GPUs are considered the most advanced for training AI models like OpenAI’s GPT4.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Gas prices: Canada’s decline accelerates, led by GTA and Maritimes

Gas prices: Canada’s decline accelerates, led by GTA and Maritimes

November 10, 2023

What’s on the economic agenda as President Biden prepares to sit down with Xi Jinping

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

Gas prices: Canada’s decline accelerates, led by GTA and Maritimes

Gas prices: Canada’s decline accelerates, led by GTA and Maritimes

November 10, 2023

What’s on the economic agenda as President Biden prepares to sit down with Xi Jinping

November 10, 2023
It is a free Pokemon game paired with NFTs – Blox. news

It is a free Pokemon game paired with NFTs – Blox. news

November 10, 2023
What ended the market rally?

What ended the market rally?

November 10, 2023
Bill Gates estimates that within 5 years everyone will have an AI-powered personal assistant – whether they work in an office or not. 'They will completely change the way we live'

Bill Gates estimates that within 5 years everyone will have an AI-powered personal assistant – whether they work in an office or not. ‘They will completely change the way we live’

November 10, 2023
MEDC Announces Entrepreneurship Centers Across Michigan

MEDC Announces Entrepreneurship Centers Across Michigan

November 10, 2023