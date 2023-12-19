Chindata Group announces completion of private transaction

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, earlier today Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan announced, BCPE announced the completion of its merger (the “Merger”) with Shiwalri Merger Sub Limited (“Merger Sub”), a wholly owned subsidiary of BCPE Shiwalri Bidco Limited (“Parent”). Is. by and between the Company, Parent and Merger Sub on the date of the Merger on August 11, 2023 (the “Merger Agreement”). As a result of the merger, the company ceased to be a publicly traded company and became a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which was approved by the Company’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on December 4, 2023, each Class A Ordinary Share and Class B Ordinary Share (collectively, the “Shares”) of the Company is issued made and outstanding immediately before the Effective Time of the Merger (“Effective Time”), (i) other than the Shares contributed to BCPE Shivali Topco Limited by the Rollover Shareholders (as defined in the Merger Agreement), (ii) Shares (represented by American depositary shares (each, an “ADS”)) held by Parent, Merger Sub, the Company or any of their subsidiaries, each representing two Class A ordinary shares ) consists of, (iii) Shares (including ADSs corresponding to such Shares) held by the Company or the Bank of New York Mellon (the “Depositary”) and reserved for issuance and allotment in accordance with the 2020 Share Option Plan adopted by the Company and with effect from January 1, 2020 (shares described in clauses (i) through (iii), “Excluded Shares”), (iv) Shares owned by holders who have validly exercised and not effectively surrendered has taken up or otherwise lost its rights to dissent from the merger in accordance with section 238 of the Companies Act (as amended) of the Cayman Islands (“CICA”), and (v) the shares represented by the ADSs have been canceled and In exchange for the right to receive US$4.30 per share in cash, net of no interest and any applicable withholding taxes, non-existent. , Each ADS issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than ADSs representing Excluded Shares), together with each Class A ordinary share represented by such ADS, will have the right to receive US$8.60 per ADS in cash. Canceled in exchange for (less than) $5.00 or less per 100 ADSs canceled and the Deposit Agreement dated September 29, 2020 between the Company, the Depositary and all holders of ADSs issued from time to time thereunder Any other fees and charges payable as per the terms) without interest and net of any applicable withholding tax. The excluded shares are canceled without any payment from the company and the dissented shares are canceled and their former holders will have the right to receive the fair value determined in accordance with the provisions of section 238 of CICA.

As of the effective time of the Merger, each record holder of Shares and registered holder of ADSs who is entitled to receive the Merger Consideration will receive a letter specifying how the delivery of the Merger Consideration will be affected and the details of its shares or ADSs. Instructions will be given to surrender. , as applicable, in exchange for the applicable merger consideration. Holders of record of shares and ADSs must wait to receive letters of transmittal before surrendering their shares or ADSs. A holder of ADSs held in “street name” by a broker, bank or other nominee will not be required to take any additional action to receive the applicable Merger Consideration and will not be required to report to its broker, bank for any information related to the receipt of the Merger Consideration. The question should be resolved. or other nominee.

The Company also announced today that it has requested that trading of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) be suspended until December 18, 2023 (New York time). The Company has requested that Nasdaq file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), notifying the SEC of the delisting of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq and the deregistration of the Company’s registered securities. Deregistration will become effective 90 days after filing Form 25 or such shorter period as may be determined by the SEC. The Company intends to suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by filing a Form 15 with the SEC in approximately ten days following the filing of the Form 25. The Company’s obligations to file certain reports with the SEC and Forms, including Form 20-F and Form 6-K, will be suspended immediately after the filing date of the Form 15 and will terminate after the deregistration becomes effective.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions provider in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in the China, India and Southeast Asia markets with full life of facility planning. Focuses on chakra. Investing, designing, building and operating ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides business solutions to its clients in key countries and regions in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial base, data centers and network services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: “Chindata” and “Bridge Data Centre”. Chinadata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Region and the Greater Bay Area, China’s three major economic regions, and has become the engine of regional digital economies. Bridge Data Center, with its top international development and operations talents in the industry, owns rapidly deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

safe harbor statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets.” “Future,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, this announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding management’s business outlook and quotes, as well as Chindata Group’s strategic and operational plans. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made to third parties by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Chindata Group’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: Chindata Group’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital requirements; its ability to maintain competitive advantage; its ability to maintain and strengthen its relationships with key customers and attract new customers; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers at commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group’s business or industry; General economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and the assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

For enquiries, please contact:

Chindata IR Team

[email protected]

Mr. Dongying Wang

[email protected]

