China's Xi Jinping promises 'heart-warming' measures to attract foreign investors

China’s Xi Jinping vows to break foreign investment barriers, woo with ‘heart-warming’ measures

President Xi Jinping on Thursday promised to unveil more measures to attract foreign investors to China, amid stepped-up efforts by Beijing to restore declining confidence of foreign companies, which has hampered the post-pandemic recovery. happened.

“No matter how the international situation evolves, we must continue to promote a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment,” Xi said in written remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO summit in San on Thursday. China’s resolve will not change.” Francisco.

“And our policy of providing equal and quality services to foreign investors will not change.

“We will strive to remove barriers to the flow of innovation factors, deepen the reform of the digital economy, and promote the free and orderly flow of data in compliance with the law.”

He said China will implement more “heart-touching” measures, such as improving policies on the entry and retention of foreign nationals in China, and removing bottlenecks in financial, medical, e-payment and other services.

They also vowed to improve the protection of the rights and interests of foreign investors, further shorten the negative list on foreign investment, ensure equal treatment for foreign investors, and continue to strengthen intellectual property rights protection.

It aims to create a more equitable market competition environment for foreign-funded companies

The commerce ministry’s direct investment liabilities – a broad measure of foreign direct investment that includes retained earnings of foreign companies in China – hit a deficit of US$11.8 billion in the third quarter, according to preliminary balance of payments data released earlier by the exchange regulator. Was in. this month.

It is the first quarterly deficit since the State Foreign Exchange Administration began collecting such data in 1998.

To ease concerns, the commerce ministry said it was also examining restrictions that could discriminate against foreign-funded enterprises.

“The objectives are to create a more equitable market competition environment for foreign-funded companies, to stabilize foreign investors’ expectations and confidence in long-term investment in China, to actively and effectively utilize foreign capital, and to establish a new development To contribute to the paradigm,” the ministry said on Thursday.

Source: www.scmp.com