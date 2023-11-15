China’s unfinished property projects are 20 times bigger than country gardens

Hangzhou, China – November 15, 2023 – An aerial photo shows a new property under construction in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, November 15, 2023. On the same day, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that from January to October 2023, the national real estate development investment was 9,592.2 billion yuan, down 9.3% year on year; Of this total, investment in residential housing was 7,279.9 billion yuan, down 8.8 percent. (Photo credit should read CPHOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

BEIJING – The size of incomplete, already sold homes in China is set to be nearly 20 times the size of property developer Country Garden by the end of 2022, according to a report from Nomura on Wednesday.

Country Garden has been China’s largest non-state-owned developer by sales. It ran into financial problems this year and defaulted on U.S. dollar bonds last month, according to Bloomberg News.

“We estimate that there are about 20 million units of unbuilt and delayed pre-sale homes,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura and a team.

About 3.2 trillion yuan ($440 billion) is needed to complete those remaining units, according to analysts’ estimates.

Apartments in China are usually sold before completion. Ensuring construction of houses has been a priority for the government as delays make people less inclined to buy new apartments.

Sometime next year, the issue of home delivery may become a social issue and threaten social stability, and Beijing may ultimately need to significantly increase policy support.

“In our view, amid the downturn in the property sector and the broader credit decline among property developers, home buyers may become more impatient while waiting for delivery of the new homes they have purchased,” Nomura’s report said.

“Sometime next year, the issue of home delivery may become a social issue and threaten social stability, and Beijing may ultimately need to significantly increase policy support,” the analysts said. “We see this as the key to really restoring confidence in the property sector and the economy.”

Last year, many home buyers in China decided not to pay their mortgages on property purchases due to long delays in construction. Developers have faced a financing crisis since Beijing’s crackdown in 2020 due to their high reliance on debt. Covid-19 restrictions last year also made construction difficult.

“Assuming a 20% volume increase in new home completions for the current year, developers will manage to deliver only 48% of the homes already sold between 2015 and 2020,” Nomura analysts said. While 52% are still subject to delays.”

Source: www.cnbc.com