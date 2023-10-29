A record number of companies have abandoned plans to list on Shanghai’s tech-focused stock exchange, as regulators raised the bar for initial public offerings to pick out domestic champions who could help Beijing move toward technological self-reliance. can do.

Public records show that 126 companies on Shanghai’s Star Market have canceled or suspended IPO applications so far in 2023, more than the previous four years.

Acting on guidance from regulators led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the city’s stock exchange has set higher standards for listing applications this year in a move to encourage innovation, according to bankers and filings. This amounts to a revolutionary reversal in China’s approach. ,

Companies now not only have to turn a profit, but also have to explain in hundreds of pages how their technology is at par, if not better, than industry leaders and whether their business model is sustainable before the IPO gets the green light.

This has made Star Market listing out of reach for many start-ups, even though the board was originally launched with the intention of providing access to capital markets for companies with high-risk profiles.

While executives hope increased regulatory scrutiny will help direct resources to what they see as the best-qualified companies, analysts said the effort could stifle innovation by depriving high-potential startups of funding opportunities. Is.

“The Chinese government is basically saying: ‘I’m not going to put the might of the country behind any company whose success is not guaranteed,’” said Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Partners in Hong Kong. “This is too much of a political policy to be successful.”

“Letting regulators decide which high-tech companies should go public is like asking an eight-year-old child to choose the best moon-landing technology,” said Chen Zhiwu, a finance professor at the University of Hong Kong. “It will never succeed.”

The CSRC had said in a September announcement that it would help eligible companies with “critical and core technologies” grow stronger by listing on the STAR Market. “There is no suggestion that the listing requirements have been tightened,” it said at the time.

When Star Market was founded in 2019, companies did not need to have revenue or profits to file an IPO, just a market value of at least Rmb4bn ($550mn) and products with “significant market potential and technical strength”. .

However, public records show only one company with no profit and revenue of less than Rmb10mn has gone public on the board this year, down from eight in 2022.

“The market is no longer available to loss-making startups, even though it was designed for them,” said James Li, a Shenzhen-based investment banker who has worked on IPOs at the Technology Board.

In a regulatory probe in July, the Shanghai Stock Exchange asked Yester Microelectronics, a Shenzhen-based maker of flash memory control chips that filed for a STAR IPO last year, whether the decline in its global market share showed the company was lagging behind its peers. Is lagging behind. In new product launches and technological upgrades.

“The regulator is not convinced that we are still the market leader and wants to list only the best company,” said a Yester official.

Public records show that nearly two-thirds of IPO applicants failed to get approval in the first nine months of this year, while less than a quarter in 2022.

“The regulatory environment is not favorable for us,” said an executive at Beijing-based biological reagent maker Transgen Biotech. It withdrew its Star Market listing plan this month after receiving more than 100 regulatory inquiries, including why the company’s sales were “small despite spending a long time in business”.

Cancellations this year have significantly slowed the pace of IPOs across the board, which has accounted for more than a third of annual listings in mainland China since its inception. According to Dealogic data, this share has fallen to 29 per cent in the last 10 months, during which Star has hosted just 60 IPOs, compared to around 120 in total last year.

And while funds raised from the Shanghai Tech Board last year accounted for half of China’s total, the share has fallen nearly 40 percent this year to $17.4 billion. That’s just $1 billion more than the total raised at Shenzhen-based rival ChiNext in the same period, putting Star at risk of losing the top spot on Chinese markets this year for the first time since its launch.

The sluggish market conditions are also partly responsible for the tight controls on start-up listings. With the value of the benchmark Star Market 50 index down by more than a quarter since its April peak, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced plans in August to “temporarily” tighten IPO approvals to curb the supply of new stocks. And demand can be achieved. “dynamic equilibrium”.

recommended

A more significant trigger for the policy change has been the weak post-IPO financial performance of many start-ups, which has raised concerns over whether tech-heavy boards can help generate new winners.

Official records show that three-quarters of Star Market-listed companies that were exempt from revenue and profit requirements never broke even after going public.

“These loss-making companies had a very poor track record of becoming profitable after the IPO, and that led to losses for investors,” said Thomas Wang, a Shanghai-based private equity fund manager who worked on the Star Market listing.

Wang said this has led regulators to make the market available only to companies with more established operations.

“If [Shanghai Stock Exchange] Earlier a company with a score of 65 out of 100 was comfortable being listed on the Star Market, now the limit is 85,” he said.

Additional reporting by Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong

Source: www.ft.com