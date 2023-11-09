China will protect NFTs

In a surprise move, the Chinese government has guaranteed legal protection for NFTs.

In response to a series of often conflicting judicial opinions on the status of cryptocurrencies in the country, the Chinese government has officially released a legal commentary on its handling of non-fungible token (NFT) theft cases and their status as virtual assets protected by law. Is of. , Is about.

According to a November 9 publication from China’s state-controlled Southwest University of Political Science and Law (SUPL), digital collectibles such as NFTs – unlike ordinary online images – are unique to online virtual assets due to their non-tamperable characteristics, Are compatible. code, and detailed transaction information.

The jurist writes, “This highlights the lack of a digital archive that has both use value and exchange value.” “According to Article 127 of the Civil Code, it can be seen that from the perspective of civil law, online virtual property is regarded as an object of rights which consists of ‘property rights, creditor’s rights, intellectual property rights, etc.’ Receives separate and protected by civil law.”

Additionally, jurists say that theft of NFTs carries applicable criminal penalties, which can be assessed in conjunction with related crimes committed during the theft, such as hacking into computer systems or data theft.

“Digital collections have technical characteristics that cannot be copied, which indicate that the holder has exclusive control. If the digital collection is stolen by others, the holder loses exclusive control,” SUPL jurists say.

“Although our country has not yet opened the secondary circulation market for NFTs, consumers can rely on trading platforms to complete operations such as purchase, collection, transfer and destruction, and obtain exclusive possession, use and disposal rights. ,

China has seen a rise in civil disputes involving cryptocurrencies this year, with some courts ruling that virtual assets are protected by law, and others not. Last month, Chinese government-owned newspaper China Daily announced a 2.813 million Chinese yuan ($390,000) grant for third-party contractors to design NFT platforms. In May, Chinese prosecutors announced they would be cracking down on “pseudo-innovation” in their NFT market.

A Chinese judge pointed out that according to existing laws, parties involved in crypto loan contracts are not entitled to judicial protection.

Bitgate’s investment in India

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget will invest $10 million over five years primarily in startups based in India.

According to the November 7 announcement, startups will have the opportunity to pitch to venture capitalists including Bitgate and Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, and Draper Labs during the BUIDL for Web3 Multi-Chain Summit in India.

“Bitgate aims to identify valuable and promising projects in the crypto space and provide them with comprehensive support to accelerate innovation in emerging technologies,” the exchange says. To qualify, projects must have a minimum viable product and multiple layers of security functionalities with auditing transparency.

Gracie Chen, managing director of Bitgate, says India is “the most desirable destination for investment in Asia,” citing its continued progress in blockchain and overall entrepreneurial spirit. The exchange’s previous investments in Indian Web3 startups include AI-based script generator Grease Pencil, AI resume generator HAIR and AI dermatological app Derma360.

read this also

features

Peter McCormack’s Real Bedford Football Club puts Bitcoin on the map

features

Blockchain Detective: Chainalysis was born from the Mt. Gox collapse

Linekong’s $15M Bitcoin Fund

Linekong Interactive, a Chinese tech company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), will launch a $15 million fund dedicated to revitalizing the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem.

AccordingAccording to founder Wang Feng, the new fund has been dubbed “BTC Next” and will accelerate new projects developing asset issuances, exchanges, virtual machines, NFTs, and GameFi protocols on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Wang writes, “BTC Next will participate in the research and investment of Bitcoin network ecological assets as soon as possible, regularly publish crypto investment portfolios, and update the list of Bitcoin ecological crypto assets participating in investment.”

The Bitcoin ecosystem has expanded significantly this year with the invention of Ordinals and Inscriptions, two innovative data storage methods that together allow users to create unique digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. The market capitalization of Bitcoin tokens based on the BRC-20 standard, which is compliant with the Ethereum ERC-20 standard, has exceeded $1.4 billion since its introduction.

Linekong was founded in 2007 in Beijing focusing on video games and cinema. In 2018, Wang Feng resigned as CEO of Linecoin to focus on blockchain, founding several projects in the fields of non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance, and Bitcoin mining. He returned to LineKong as CEO in 2022 following an invitation from the firm’s board of directors to better integrate LineKong products with Web3.

Ordinals Timeline. (original bot)

SEBA Bank approved in Hong Kong

Swiss fintech SEBA Bank has received a license from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

The license allows SEBA Bank to conduct regulated activities in Hong Kong and distribute virtual asset-backed securities, provide advice on crypto assets, and manage crypto investment accounts on behalf of clients. It also allows SEBA Bank to distribute, manage and advise on traditional securities such as stocks.

“Hong Kong has been at the center of the crypto economy since the inception of Bitcoin, and we are very pleased to add this Hong Kong license with full approval from the SFC to our existing licenses in Switzerland (FINMA) and Abu Dhabi (FSRA).” Franz Burgmueller, CEO of SEBA Bank, comments. Meanwhile, Amy Yu, the firm’s Asia-Pacific CEO, praises the SFC for creating a “facilitative” environment during the licensing process.

Cointelegraph previously reported that SEBA Bank launched institutional Ethereum staking services in September. In early 2022, the company raised $119 million in a Series C funding round.

Hong Kong Web 3.0 Festival Gallery Hall (Twitter)

subscribe

The most interesting reading in blockchain. Delivery is done once a week.

zhiyuan sun

Zhiyuan Sun is a journalist at Cointelegraph who focuses on technology-related news. He has many years of experience writing for major financial media outlets such as The Motley Fool, Nasdaq.com, and Seeking Alpha.

Source: cointelegraph.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech