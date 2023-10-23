China’s stock market fund outflows lead to biggest capital flight since 2016: Goldman

Investors have continued to pull money out of China’s onshore stock exchanges amid falling equity prices, the biggest capital flight from the country in seven years, according to Goldman Sachs.

Foreign investors were net sellers of A shares worth US$3.3 billion last week, bringing the leakage so far this month to US$5.1 billion, or nearly half of the net outflows in the sector, the US investment bank said in a report over the weekend. The CSI 300 index fell 4.2 percent last week, reaching its lowest level in 12 months.

The biggest declines in stocks were concentrated in market leaders such as liquor distillers Kweichao Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin, food-seasoning maker Haitian Flavoring, gold miner Zijin Mining, advertising company Focus Media Info and Ping An Insurance (Group).

“With ‘prolonged high’ interest rates in the US and the need for more monetary policy easing in China, capital outflow pressures and [yuan] Depreciation continues,” Goldman economists said in another report on Monday. “It appears that policymakers place greater emphasis on confidence and stability in foreign exchange management.”

The CSI 300 index fell 0.6 percent to 3,489.52 in midday trading in Shanghai on Monday, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8 percent. Hong Kong’s financial markets are closed for public holidays.

Chinese stocks have struggled over the past six months as Beijing has refrained from boosting the economy after initial enthusiasm for the zero-Covid pivot waned. The yuan’s fall to a 16-year low also appears to be forcing businesses to keep more of their export earnings out of the country.

Money managers reduced risk appetite as the Chinese currency weakened, despite official reports showing a small recovery in economic activity fueled by Beijing’s policy stimulus. The US dollar strengthened on rising war risks in the Middle East, as well as fresh signs that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this year.

People walk outside the People’s Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Underscoring those concerns, officials in Beijing have sought to close some loopholes to help prevent capital leakage by preventing the country’s stock brokerages based in Hong Kong and other offshore bases from signing up clients based in mainland China. Steps have been taken for.

Using its own measure of cross-border currency flows, Goldman reported that nearly US$75 billion of capital moved out of the country in September, the largest net outflow since 2016. This came after a US$42 billion flight in August as both capital and current accounts suffered deficits.

Despite a high goods trade surplus, China received net inflows of only US$15 billion in September, compared with US$26 billion in August, suggesting that businesses have sent a large portion of their export earnings back to the country amid yuan depreciation. Kept outside.

