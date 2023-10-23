China’s stock market fell to its pre-pandemic low

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Chinese shares fell to their lowest level before the COVID-19 pandemic, as Beijing’s latest efforts to prop up the country’s stock market failed to stem a selloff amid slow economic growth, a liquidity crisis in the property sector and geopolitical tensions. are.

The CSI 300 index of large and liquid Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares fell 1.3 percent on Monday to about 3,463, the equity benchmark’s lowest level since 2019. The gauge has fallen by about 15 percent so far this year. In dollar terms.

Chinese stocks outperformed global markets at the start of the pandemic and staged a rally earlier this year on hopes of a rebound from disruptive zero-Covid policies.

However, a slowdown in growth and high-profile defaults on dollar loans by Chinese developers have prompted investors to dump China’s stocks, while a series of support measures launched by top officials since July – “boosting investors Strengthening capital market and land policies to give confidence – according to the Politburo – has failed to stop the selloff.

Global funds have also been unsettled by deteriorating relations between the US and China, with asset managers coming under pressure from Washington over investments in some Chinese companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

“Global investors need two floors before they come back to China – they need one floor for geopolitics and one floor for the Chinese economy,” said an Asia-based senior capital markets banker at a Wall Street investment bank. “That’s when they can start pricing things.”

Offshore investors using Hong Kong’s Stock Connect program to trade onshore Chinese shares have sold shares worth a net Rmb169bn ($23bn) since the beginning of August, bringing net inflows for the year more than 70 percent from their peak of Rmb66bn. Has decreased.

Prices remained under downward pressure despite Chinese authorities introducing support measures in recent weeks, some of which had not been implemented since the global financial crisis.

Earlier this month, sovereign fund Central Huijin invested more than Rmb477mn in four state banks and pledged to buy more stock over the coming six months – the first such buy in eight years, in an effort to lift the broader market. First purchase program.

Since last week, dozens of mainland-listed companies, including mostly state-owned companies such as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and China Railway Construction Corp, have announced share buyback plans, bringing the Rmb61.2bn done so far this year. The shares have been included in the pool of buyback. on mainland stock markets, according to data from data provider Wind.

“More about share buybacks [market] sentiment,” said Si Fu, China equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, who added that the share price impact of such measures alone is likely to be limited.

But he said both long-term investors and hedge funds now have smaller-than-usual positions in Chinese stocks, limiting the scale of further outflows, and “over the next three months, we think policy easing will continue.” And the momentum will be supported.” market”.

