China’s stock market collapse is the end of the road for many foreign investors

by jeremy mark

The long-running collapse of Chinese stocks has wiped out trillions of investment dollars and dealt another blow to an economy beset by an asset crisis, slow growth and deflation, and raised uncertainty about Beijing’s support for money-making Is. This may be the last straw for foreign institutional investors who once saw China as a must-see destination.

The impact on stock prices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and New York has reached nearly $7 trillion since the beginning of 2021 (more than $6 trillion on Chinese markets and hundreds of billions more from Chinese companies listed on Wall Street). Although share prices have rebounded slightly in recent days as Beijing has taken steps to regulate the market, investors remain deeply disillusioned.

The market decline comes on top of a real estate crisis that caused developers to default on bonds and left China’s local governments $13 trillion in debt. The stock slump has particularly roiled technology companies, which were favored by Beijing regulators for fast-track access to initial public offerings of shares. While China led the world in IPOs during the first eight months of 2023, those issues dried up later, and many startups are desperate for cash.

All this adds to the ever-deepening disillusionment among foreign institutional investors, many of whom placed big bets on China in hopes of a post-COVID economic boom a year ago. As last year’s boom ended, an estimated 90 percent of those foreign investors pulled out; Some of them were also nursing their wounds from property companies’ defaults on high-yield, dollar-denominated bonds. The reversal of capital flows as foreign manufacturers moved factories away from China led to an unprecedented decline in foreign direct investment last year.

Institutional flight from China’s markets has been dominated by “passive funds” that buy stock index contracts and their component stocks, and long-term growth funds that buy and hold shares. While some money continues to flow in – investors in particular are targeting China’s government bond market – net foreign inflows into China’s stock markets last year – $6.1 billion – were the lowest since 2017.

Every index tracking China’s stock prices has had a terrible 2023, with declines continuing from last month. This includes China’s bourses, Hong Kong’s indices and indices tracking Chinese companies on Wall Street. At the same time, markets from Tokyo to Mumbai and New York posted solid gains, with Asian markets particularly benefiting from money pulled out of China.

A January 2024 Bloomberg analysis of 271 US pension funds with more than $500 million in assets showed that only fourteen had shares in Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street. Institutional investors are now favoring other emerging markets with better economic prospects and less political risk than China, as reflected in the performance of two Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) benchmarks.

The market downturn has its roots in government policies that have weakened consumer confidence and eroded private sector dynamism. Authorities tried to deflate the property market bubble in 2020, but were slow to react when developers collapsed. Leading e-commerce groups meanwhile have had their wings clipped by an ideologically charged regulatory assault on what Beijing views as corporate excesses — at the cost of lost job opportunities for millions of college graduates and anemic business investment.

US-China tensions have also weighed on the market and many foreign investors have become more cautious about Chinese stocks. Washington has declared various listed Chinese companies – largely technology and state-owned companies – off limits to US investors, and some of those companies have been forced to delist from US exchanges. Additionally, US threats to impose wholesale delisting on all Chinese firms listed on Wall Street in a dispute over the Securities and Exchange Commission’s access to their books contributed to the early phase of Chinese stocks’ decline in 2021. But after the bilateral agreement this threat reduced. Was reached in 2022.

Beijing has recently taken steps to support the stock market and address underlying economic issues. It sought to restrict state-controlled funds from buying stocks, restricting short-selling and depressing share prices by discussing the market. It has also promised more fiscal stimulus, which some analysts say will boost growth this year. But a stock market recovery will require a more forceful response to the asset crisis and evidence of continued efforts to stimulate the economy, especially domestic demand. (The market collapse also hit China’s 220 million stock investors, many of whom are homeowners.)

There is always a need to keep a weather eye on the political winds in Xi Jinping’s China. Even if the economy and property markets bottom out in 2024, there are worrying signs about the government’s intentions for stock investors. Over the past few months, there have been a number of announcements regarding financial markets that suggest less tolerance for business as usual. For example, at a “study session” of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party last month, Xi called for “combining the rule of law and the rule of virtue to develop a financial culture with Chinese characteristics,” a “single Can avoid “brainy people”. Focus on profit.”

It is worth remembering that the first setback in the campaign to rein in online companies was hit in the stock market in 2020, when regulators took control of Alibaba Group’s own Ant Financial subsidiary after Alibaba founder Jack Ma publicly criticized the regulators. Plans to launch an IPO for . This was followed by a campaign under the banner of Xi’s 2021 call for “shared prosperity” – a slogan involving wealth redistribution ultimately directed at various undesirable capitalist practices. The campaign was muted over concerns it was undermining business confidence, but Beijing’s latest sweeping moves could prove unsettling for markets.

Foreign investors avoid commenting on Chinese political developments. But Lazard Asset Management offered a glimpse of its thinking last year when it wrote, “Incorporating political risk into investment decisions will also likely be important in the coming months and years, given the scale of uncertainties – including the potential for general prosperity.” Results are also included.”

However, if the economy and markets show signs of sustained improvement, some fund managers will inevitably return to China. But investing in China will likely become the province of foreign traders and hedge funds, some of whom are already actively trading in the market (though clearly making more money in commodities-related securities). China’s markets will be a destination where investors will be able to make fast profits, but also risk losing their shirts – as happened last month when Singapore-based hedge fund Asia Genesis was forced to close after losing a bet. The feeling was that Chinese equities would rise.

All of this should be considered ironic since one of the original objectives of China’s policy of opening its markets to foreigners was to attract stable, long-term institutional investment. Instead, most of those reputable investors will be elsewhere, and the fund managers who remain may contribute to the volatile ups and downs in fortunes that are everyday life in China’s markets. This would hardly be a favorable outcome for Xi’s “rule of virtue.”

Jeremy Mark is a Senior Fellow at the Geoeconomics Center of the Atlantic Council. He previously worked for the IMF and Asian Wall Street Journal, Follow him on Twitter: @JedMark888.

At the intersection of economics, finance and foreign policy, Geoeconomics Center is a translation center with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future.

