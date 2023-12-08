China's sovereign fund faces investment losses in 2022 due to global market turmoil, decline in assets and returns

China Investment Corp (CIC), the country’s sovereign wealth fund set up to help diversify its foreign exchange reserves, faces investment losses in 2022 as the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions hit global markets. shook the markets and destroyed its wealth and long-term returns. According to its annual report, CIC’s total assets fell to US$1.24 trillion at the end of last year from US$1.35 trillion last year, mainly due to There was a US$51.4 billion loss in the fair value of its holdings. This was the first decline since the fallout from the US-China trade war in 2018.

The loss, although not publicly disclosed, reduced the fund’s 10-year rolling return in US dollar terms to 6.43 per cent from 8.73 per cent by the end of 2021. According to its annual report, the annual net return since the beginning of 2007 was 5.94 percent last year, rising to 7.22 percent in 2021.

Chairman and CEO Peng Chun said in the report, “We have continued to refine our asset allocation and investment strategy, enhancing total portfolio flexibility, accelerating risk prevention and mitigation in key areas, and achieving market-beating annual investment. Have worked to give returns.” , “Despite prolonged volatility in the international financial markets, we conducted portfolio rebalancing and strategy refinements in a systematic manner.”

CIC rebalanced its investment portfolio and refined its strategies to address prolonged volatility in international financial markets, Chairman and CEO Peng Chun said. Photo: Handout

2022 was a brutal year for global investors, with stocks and bonds hit by China’s Covid-induced recession, while the Federal Reserve began its most aggressive policy tightening in more than four decades to cool rapidly rising inflation. done. The MSCI world stock index declined 20 percent, while the ICE BofA global bond benchmark declined 17 percent last year.

CIC was not alone in dealing with the unrest. Its counterpart in Saudi Arabia, the US$700 billion Public Investment Fund, reported a loss of US$15.6 billion last year. The net portfolio value of Singapore’s state investment arm Temasek Holdings fell S$21 billion (US$15.7 billion) or 5.2 percent in the year to March 2023.

The CIC said the macro backdrop was troubled by the “triad” of high interest rates, high consumer prices and high volatility, which upset two decades of rapid growth and low inflation. As a result, risk events became more frequent and intense, breaking conventions with stocks and bonds falling simultaneously.

The CIC was established as a vehicle to diversify China’s foreign exchange reserves and achieve maximum returns for its shareholder, the government, within acceptable risk tolerance. Last month, these reserves stood at US$3.17 trillion, while at the end of last year it was US$3.13 trillion. The fund reported net income from its operations of US$46 billion, down 62 percent from 2021.

Most of its onshore passive investments were held by Central Huijin Investment, which also included stakes in the country’s largest banks. Outside China, the wealth fund managed 37 percent of its own money and handed the rest over to outside managers. The annual report shows that its 2022 allocation to stocks dropped from 35.4 per cent to 28.6 per cent, reflecting risk aversion.

Investments in alternative assets, including hedge funds, private equity, real estate, infrastructure and commodities, increased from 47 percent to 53.2 percent, and cash holdings increased from 2.2 percent to 3.3 percent.

