China continues to see disappointing economic data, and European markets may suffer losses due to the decline in Chinese exports and investment.

China’s economy may give us mixed signals and the post-pandemic recovery is probably slowing down due to the tapering off of stimulus measures.

On the one hand, exports are falling and inflation is in negative territory. On the other hand, commodity imports are still strong and third quarter (Q3) gross domestic product (GDP) also increased.

The country’s economic recovery is likely to have a significant impact on European markets in several different ways. These include imports and exports, energy, investments and more.

China has been hit hard over the past few years, with the country facing one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus, leading to extended lockdowns and a series of zero-Covid measures. During this period, China’s real estate and property sector also suffered a lot. Evergrande’s collapse is near,

Weak Chinese data may cause stir in Europe

China’s October exports fell 6.4% year-on-year, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. This could be bad news for the EU, as it imports about 20% of its goods from China, which is also its third largest export partner, accounting for about 9% of EU exports. Domestic production in China is also slowing somewhat, resulting in less goods being available overall.

The year-on-year inflation rate for October came in at -0.2%, down from September’s 0% as well as the consensus estimate of -0.1%. This shows that domestic demand is still struggling significantly, especially as consumer sentiment has weakened due to the housing crisis.

Deflation, as China is seeing at the moment, could make the value of debt more expensive. As a result, governments, as well as companies and individuals, may find it more difficult to repay.

With major real estate companies in China already struggling to make dollar bond payments on time, this could soon become a slippery slope. If so, the shock will be felt heavily in Europe as well.

Even now, whenever important new Chinese economic data like GDP, retail sales, exports and inflation prints hit the market, European stock markets already feel the pain. This is because many European companies depend on China at some point in their supply chains.

Due to China’s recovery from the faltering, its investment in Europe has also declined. By April 2022, China’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in Europe reached its lowest level in a decade, amounting to approximately €7.9 billion.

Can the tables be turned now?

However, it seems there may be a silver lining amid the disappointing Chinese data after all. GDP grew 4.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, higher than analysts’ expectation of 4.4%.

Although this contrasts with inflation and demand data, it could point to manufacturers regaining their footing. This follows a long period of production cuts due to anti-Covid measures, higher energy prices and increased raw material costs.

Following China’s latest massive inflation report, a strong case can also be made for new and more coherent stimulus measures. This could provide a further boost to the fast-growing property sector, as well as better support the manufacturing and renewable energy sectors. An increase in tax exemptions may also be on the horizon.

Several banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup expect China’s GDP growth for 2023 to exceed Beijing’s official target of 5%. JPMorgan expects 5.2% growth, while Citigroup estimates 5.3% growth. This may indicate an uptick in global sentiment regarding China’s recovery.

Osama Rizvi, economist and energy analyst at Primary Vision Network, said: “China’s recovery is probably the biggest topic in the global economy right now and will remain so next year. There have been mixed signals so far. “Although stimulus measures have not had the desired impact, commodity imports remain strong.”

He also said that from a broader perspective, China’s economy is performing better than any other economy in the world and the obstacles it has faced are likely to be overcome quite quickly.

Even if China’s recovery does not go as expected, Europe may benefit in some ways. If China’s domestic demand continues to decline, Chinese exporters may attempt to lower international prices, in an effort to secure more consumers abroad. This may work in favor of Europe by making Chinese goods cheaper than before.

In addition, China’s stalled recovery may also mean that competition in global energy markets will be reduced to some extent, which could also lead to a decline in energy prices. As Europe is still reeling from the effects of the energy crisis, this may come as a relief.

Electric vehicles and critical minerals remain Europe’s strongest link with China

China is the largest producer of electric vehicles or EVs in the world, accounting for about 5.47 million EVs in 2022. This was an increase of 85.8% since 2020. Not only that, but it is also the largest consumer of electric vehicles, accounting for nearly 60% of EV sales internationally.

About 8% of EVs sold in Europe currently come from China, a figure that could rise to 15% by 2025. Chinese cars are cheaper with more features and styles. These can be produced far more cheaply because government incentive measures generously support EV manufacturers.

China has easy and cheap access to the key components and goods needed to make EVs, such as lithium batteries, as well as a relatively solid and extensive supply chain.

Beijing requires most foreign carmakers looking to set up cheaper production in China to form alliances with local car companies. This may be a bit difficult for some carmakers, which is why we haven’t seen too many foreign players in EV production in China yet. Tesla was one of the first companies to set up huge production plants in Shanghai, encouraged by subsidies on land, taxes and loans.

With the EU tightening its climate change and energy transition policies, EV imports from China have increased rapidly over the past few years. It also coincides with the exodus of European EV makers to the US following the US Inflation Reduction Act.

However, that doesn’t mean the EU is happy with its reliance on Chinese EVs. In October 2023, the European Commission launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese vehicles imported into the EU. This will lead to a closer look at how much subsidies Beijing provides to its EV makers and could potentially make it more expensive for EU importers to import Chinese EVs.

In addition, China also produces about 70% of global lithium-ion batteries, which are crucial for electric vehicles. This has significantly helped in strengthening its position in the end-to-end EV supply chain.

Europe also relies heavily on China for the production and processing of many key rare earth minerals, without which Europe’s green transition would stall. These include lanthanum, neodymium, cerium, europium and more.

In 2022, China aims to double its supply of critical minerals from 105,000 tonnes to 210,000 tonnes. These minerals are important in the production of low carbon technologies, such as wind turbines, electric vehicles, solar panels and more.

Furthermore, processing and refining these metals can be another long, complex and expensive process. However, China has a first-mover advantage in this market, having capitalized on abundant sources of raw materials decades ago. In this case, Europe lacks natural resource reserves as well as processing technology and facilities.

This has raised fears that the EU’s anti-subsidy measures in Chinese EVs could lead to aggressive retaliatory measures by China in the rare earth minerals market. However, Europe is also looking at other suppliers of critical minerals such as Australia to reduce its dependence on China.

It is part of a broader initiative to diversify its suppliers and trading partners, following Russia’s retaliatory measures against EU sanctions over the Ukraine war.

