SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group reported that its Chinese e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao posted “positive” year-on-year growth in this year’s Singles Day sales period, which ended at midnight on Saturday. Meanwhile rival JD.com said its festival GMV (gross sales volume) reached a “record high” during the sales period. Originally a 24-hour online shopping event held on November 11 each year in China, ‘Singles Day’ celebrations – pointing to the digits in the date – extended into weeks of promotions across the country’s major e-commerce platforms and It is done. brick-and-mortar stores. It is the second time this year that Alibaba has not disclosed the actual yuan value of its sales for the landmark event, which celebrated its 15th anniversary this year. This was the first incident last year when sales were hit due to ongoing Covid restrictions across China. The festival is closely watched as a measure of consumer confidence, and expectations for sales growth have been subdued this year as the economy grapples with deflation while making a shaky recovery.

E-commerce giant Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce company by market share, had put pressure on merchants to offer the lowest prices on Singles Day by announcing at the start of the festival in late October That it will offer 80 million products here. This year’s lowest prices for the blockbuster event. That move was seen as a way to fight back against rivals like Douyin and PDD Holdings’ Pinduoduo, which have transformed the landscape of Chinese e-commerce in recent years by selling low-cost and discounted items year-round. As a result deep discounts of 40–50% were much more common than in previous years. A Bain & Company report released last week found that 77% of 3,000 consumers surveyed planned to spend the same or less on Singles Day compared to last year.

Bain observed that shoppers are spending more on essential items like tissues, handwash, instant noodles and pet food, while at the same time trading in discretionary or big-ticket categories like home appliances and furniture and making fewer purchases. According to Ben, the total value of goods sold during shopping bonuses last year was 1.15 trillion yuan ($157.97 billion). Although many consultants were predicting that single-day GMV growth across all platforms would reach 14% to 18% — returning to double-digit growth for the first time since the pandemic — the final sales picture will take longer to play out. These GMV figures take into account the value of all orders placed, and will not include subsequent refunds. Analysts and industry executives expect return rates to remain high this year as consumers buy more to get bigger discounts at checkout, only to return items they don’t need. Health and wellness and outdoor lifestyle items were expected to perform better, with global brands such as Nike and Lululemon expected to sell well. Alibaba reported that sales of road bikes jumped 300% during the first hour of sales. Color cosmetics, traditionally a strong performer during the Singles Day sales period, were expected to struggle this year as demand for makeup remains weak nearly a year after China lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions happened.

