China’s ‘silver-haired’ investors got out of the game without waiting any longer

Li was part of China’s first generation of retail investors who are now staying away from the market – which fell to its lowest level since 2019 in late October – as they have given up on building more wealth in their old age.

Meanwhile, the younger generation appears to have much less interest in investing than their elders as sustainability is increasingly valued and confidence in China’s future growth is diminished.

The benchmark CSI300 index of the top 300 Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares has lost more than 6 percent of its value so far this year, and was at 3,620 at Tuesday’s close. In October, the index fell to its lowest level since 2019.

Analysts say reduced risk appetite among both old and young is leading to a decline in the number of small investors and a bigger role for professional institutions.

There were more than 220 million individual investors at the end of August, accounting for more than 99 percent of all investors, according to data from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation.

Although the value of their shares is relatively low – about a quarter of the total value at the end of 2021, according to the latest data released by the Shanghai Stock Exchange – they still have a lot of influence on the market.

“Many of my friends and former colleagues have left after suffering big losses, and some are like me, waiting for a good moment to leave,” Lee said.

Lee thinks that point is not imminent.

“When I bought PetroChina shares, their price was more than 40 yuan, and now they are only 5 or 6 [now 7.16],” he said. “What are the chances of a reversal?”

Despite the new momentum in China’s economy, investor confidence is still weak. The country’s third-quarter gross domestic product grew 1.3 percent from the previous quarter, according to official data, but challenges remain as the real estate market shows little sign of recovery and local government debt rises.

“Silvery” investors – those aged 60 or older – accounted for 4.73 percent of all individual investors in China’s stock market in 2018, according to a survey led by internet giant Tencent. By the end of last year, the same survey showed that this proportion had fallen to 2.65 percent.

Younger generations are also moving away from the stock market as they become more conservative and less tolerant of losses, according to a study by Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance (SAIF) and financial services provider Charles Schwab.

In its annual survey of people with annual incomes between 125,000 and 1 million yuan, only 17.3 percent of those aged 18-24 said they owned stocks this year, compared with 26.6 percent in 2021.

For the 25-34 age group, this proportion also declined from 32.8 percent in 2021 to 17.9 percent this year.

One online influencer promoting the trend is Hu Zijin, former editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, who in June opened an account to trade on the A-share market – exchanges where shares are denominated in the national currency renminbi. goes.

But the market has disappointed so far. In a public post he claimed that he had deposited approximately 500,000 yuan into his account in the belief that the market had gone down, but instead he lost thousands of yuan.

“Someone warned me online that picking up plastic bottles is more profitable than buying stocks,” Hu wrote in a recent Weibo post. Despite his loss, he is still providing updates on his experience, which will help him “feel the Chinese economy better.”

Li said the stock market was a rare opportunity for early participants to make profits without sowing, but the best times have passed for China’s Generation Z.

The Chinese stock exchange was established in 1990 with the establishment of two domestic exchanges in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

If I have free time, I like to spend it playing online games

Danny Liu, Shanghai

Li, who earned a monthly salary of less than 300 yuan (US$41) at the time, initially invested 10,000 yuan. That money soon multiplied, because limited mechanisms did not yet exist.

“This is the benefit of the times,” he said, “as China’s economy has grown with reform and opening up. But that is definitely not the case anymore.”

However, others said, young people today have more options for investing as well as leisure, which may serve as a partial explanation for their disinterest in stocks.

Recalling his decision to enter the stock market in the 2000s, He Zi, a retired civil servant from Guangdong province, said: “I was not busy with work, and I had a lot of time after work. We didn’t have as many entertainments as we do now, so when it became a hot topic among my friends and relatives I opened a stock account.

Danny Liu, a 28-year-old software engineer in Shanghai, has made sure to stay away from the stock market because “even professionals can’t make money from it”. Instead he has turned to professionally managed funds, as many others his age have done.

“Their returns have also declined, but at least I won’t lose my initial investment, so I sleep easy at night,” he said. “If I have free time, I like to spend it playing online games.”

Qian Qimin, chief analyst at the research arm of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, said fewer individual investors could be a good thing for the market.

“In fact, young people are indirectly involved in the stock market because they invest in funds,” Qian said. “Let professionals do what they are experts in – this is the process of personalizing investing, which is a trend consistent with Hong Kong as well as the United States.

“The young people I know, at least, rarely pick stocks themselves,” he said. “The more small investors there are in a market, the less efficient it is.”

He also discouraged older people from taking up stock trading, as many are unfamiliar with emerging industries such as technology.

According to another report on financial literacy published by SAIF and Charles Schwab last year, older Chinese investors have relatively lower financial literacy than younger adults. People over the age of 65 scored 53.7 points on the 100-point test, while the average score among all age groups was 64.4.

Zhao Zijun, a finance professor at Renmin University, said that the number of individual investor accounts may not decrease immediately, but their proportional share value is falling. Greater dominance by institutional investors “would have big implications,” he said, because they play a bigger role in maintaining market stability.

“It also means that if we want to outperform the market, it is not just about competing better with listed companies, but also about. [management and supervision of] Institutional Investors.”

Li, a retiree from Zhejiang, said his decades of dedication to the stock market had never fulfilled his dreams of fortune, despite the nostalgia.

“After receiving the amount, I always returned it,” he said.

“It’s really just a game.”

