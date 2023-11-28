A look at European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Asian markets continued their rally in November and the dollar fell to a three-month low, but big-name fast-fashion company Shein grabbed market headlines with an IPO filing that will test investors’ appetite for a new listing. .

Shein, known for his $10 tops and $5 biker shorts, has confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, sources told Reuters, with the China-founded and Singapore-based firm expected to go public sometime next year. are supposed to.

Whether this potential blockbuster speeds up the sluggish IPO market remains to be seen, as some high-profile public debuts failed to impress this year.

At the macro level, the theme remains the same: Traders are confused about whether the Fed made the right move by raising interest rates and when it might start cutting rates – possibly next year.

The Fed’s focus on beating inflation means Thursday’s key personal consumption expenditure data, the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation, will be the main event this week, with investors looking to place major bets and keeping stock markets in a narrow range. Hesitating.

Risk appetite has been boosted after the release of data this month that showed inflation is slowing, raising hopes that central banks have reached their interest rate peak.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is on track for its strongest monthly performance since January with a gain of nearly 7%.

Japan’s Nikkei, Asia’s best-performing stock market this year, is set for its strongest monthly result in three years.

European stock markets are likely to see a slow start on Tuesday, futures indicate, with a bare economic calendar causing investors to proceed cautiously ahead of key economic data.

Meanwhile, the number of British shoppers and transactions on Black Friday were down on last year, disappointing retailers hoping to boost spending after a slump in October.

In contrast, according to preliminary estimates from Adobe Digital Insights, US online spending on Cyber ​​Monday is set to exceed $12 billion, a record, with price-conscious consumers looking to ease the strain on their wallets by buying now, paying later. Are supporting services.

Key developments that may impact the market on Tuesday:

France consumer confidence for November, annual growth of euro zone money M3 for October.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Edmund Claman)

