China's share of the global economy is falling by the most since Mao Zedong, and the historic turning point could 'reorder the world'

Ruchir Sharma writes in the Financial Times that China’s share of world GDP is on pace to decline by 1.4 percentage points over two years.

This is the largest decline since the 1960s and 1970s, when Mao Zedong oversaw a weak economy.

“In a historic turning point, China’s rise as an economic superpower is being reversed,” Sharma said.

The decades-long meteoric rise of the Chinese economy has finally come to an end, Ruchir Sharma wrote in the Financial Times.

Now, the world’s second largest economy accounts for a smaller share of global GDP.

The chairman of Rockefeller International said, “In a historic turning point, China’s rise as an economic superpower is being reversed. The biggest global story of the last half century may be over.”

In nominal dollar terms – which Sharma argues is the most accurate measure of an economy’s relative strength – China’s share of world GDP began to decline in 2022 because of strict zero-COVID measures for most of the year. The measures remain in force.

Despite expectations for a strong rebound, China’s share will decline further to 17% in 2023. This leads China to a 1.4 percentage point decline over two years, a decline not seen since the 1960s and 1970s, when Mao Zedong presided over a weak economy, he said.

At the time, Mao’s disastrous “Great Leap Forward” was still wreaking havoc on the economy. The economy did not begin to turn around until the new leadership turned its attention to market-based reforms in the late 1970s.

In 1990, China’s share in the global economy was less than 2%, but by 2021 it has increased to 18.4%. Sharma said such a rapid growth had never been seen before.

But with its current decline, China will not account for any of the growth in global GDP over the past two years, which is estimated to have totaled $113 trillion.

“China’s decline could reorder the world,” Sharma said. “Since the 1990s, the country’s share in global GDP has grown mainly at the expense of Europe and Japan, which have kept their shares more or less stable over the past two years. The gap left by China has been filled mainly by the US and by other emerging countries.”

He later said that India, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and Poland would account for half of the emerging market gains, calling it “a great sign of potential regime change to come.”

For its part, Beijing has maintained a 5% annual growth target and hopes to meet it this year. The forecast is supported by the International Monetary Fund, which sees growth of 5.4% for 2023.

But Sharma rejected the use of real GDP growth as a metric, saying it leaves room for Chinese officials to alter the numbers to suit their viewpoint and obscure the possibility of a decline. In nominal dollar terms, the country’s GDP will fall this year for the first time since 1994, he said.

Key factors include increasing government interference in Chinese businesses, ongoing credit turmoil, slowing productivity, fewer workers and the loss of foreign investors.

Still, Chinese President Xi Jinping remains optimistic and hinted at a policy turn during a recent meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Sharma concluded, “But no matter what Xi does, his country’s share in the global economy is likely to decline in the near future.” “It’s a post-China world now.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com